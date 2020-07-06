Using her exclusive authority over federal COVID-19 recovery funds, Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $48 million to Alabama’s public schools as they prepare to resume in-person classes.

In a statement Monday, Ivey’s office announced the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund would be releasing $48 million to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), which recently released plans to safely bring students back to their classrooms by August.

Representatives from the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) have already announced their intention to bring students back on Aug. 10, though like many school systems, the district is still finalizing specific plans for how each school will operate this fall.

According to Ivey, the allocation will help all schools enact policies established in ALSDE’s “Roadmap to Reopening Schools,” which was released last month and included requirements, and recommendations for how schools might safely reopen for the first time since late March.

Though other funds are expected to come from Alabama’s $1.9 billion allocations through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Ivey said this initial investment will create budget stability and enable more students to utilize distance learning.

Specifically, Ivey’s plan would allocate the following to K-12 public schools:

— $10 million to equip all school buses with WiFi capabilities to increase internet connectivity and help bridge the digital divide

— $4 million to improve remote learning opportunities by providing digital textbook and library resources for all students

— $26 million to provide additional academic support to bridge learning and achievement gaps

— $9 million to support intensive before and after school tutoring resources for learning and remediation in schools

— Institutions of higher education will be able to submit requests for reimbursement of up to $50 million of CARES Act funding for their COVID-19 related expenses.

In a statement, Ivey said the funds are an investment in Alabama’s greatest asset — its students.

“As we respond and adapt to COVID-19, we must ensure that our local school districts and institutions of higher education receive the necessary support and provide our students full access to their educational opportunities,” Ivey wrote. “Closing school during the pandemic disproportionately impacts students who are already struggling, and it is our obligation to provide as much stability and access possible in these uncertain times.”