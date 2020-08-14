A spokesperson has confirmed that the wife of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an event in Mobile last week.

In a statement to Lagniappe, Press Secretary Gina Maiola confirmed Bonner’s wife, Janee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 10 after being informed that a number of people at a visitation she attended had tested positive as well. Bonner nor his wife have been in physical contact with Ivey since.

“Upon hearing this early Monday morning, Jo Bonner immediately self-quarantined and worked from home,” Maiola wrote via email. “He was not with the governor this week, and Janee has not been around the governor in several months. Jo is continuing to work from home and will not be back in the office until the normal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols for exposure have run.”

The current CDC protocols require a 10-day quarantine period after testing positive. There’s been no official word yet on whether Bonner has been tested or will be. Bonner, a former U.S. Congressman from Mobile, was appointed as Ivey’s chief of staff in January of 2019.