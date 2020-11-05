The state of Alabama will continue to mandate facial coverings in public, but will ease some occupancy restrictions, as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press conference.

“People are bone-dead tired of the masks,” she said. “I understand, I’m tired of them too, but it’s a minimal ask to keep us safe.”

The mask mandate will remain in effect until Friday, Dec. 11.

Ivey also announced changes to her safer-at-home order, which would roll back emergency occupancy limits for retail shops, gyms, entertainment venues and other places, as long as proper social distancing guidelines are followed. For restaurants and close contact businesses, like barber shops, Ivey said, owners could install plexiglass dividers in order to get to full capacity.

“This should be welcome news as we get closer to the holiday season,” she said. “Our businesses can restore normal operations. You can’t have a life without a livelihood.”

About 4 percent of the state’s population, or 200,000 people have had confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and the virus has caused 3,000 deaths, State Medical Director Dr. Scott Harris said. The state, right now, has about a 10-percent positive test rate, he said, and about 1,000 current hospitalizations due to the disease.

As for a vaccine, Harris said the expectation is to have one or two “vaccine products” ready by the end of the year.