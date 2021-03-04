Alabama’s mask mandate will end April 9, Gov. Kay Ivey announced at a press conference on Thursday, March 4.

The move extends a previous mandate, which was set to expire next week and comes as other states, including Texas, removed similar restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Ivey said about the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and cases. “I want to thank the people of Alabama …. I’m convinced that we need to get past Easter when more people have been able to be vaccinated. Masks, no question, are one of our greatest tools to fight COVID-19, in addition to good hygiene and social distancing.”

After the next five weeks, Ivey said the decision to wear a mask in public will be up to business owners and residents.

“If businesses believe that wearing masks is a good way to keep employees and customers safe, like many do, then they’ll have five weeks to implement their own mandates,” Ivey said.

The decision to extend the mandate comes after fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the GOP-led Alabama Senate urged Ivey to rescind the mask order. Ivey took a shot at some of the opponents toward the end of the press conference, saying maybe “they don’t have access to the same information I do.”

“While I’m convinced a mask mandate is the right thing to do, I respect those who oppose it and believe it’s a step too far toward government overreach,” she said. “It’s in place because it has helped.”

Ivey did amend her health order to eliminate seating restrictions at restaurants and allow hospital patients and nursing home residents to increase the number of caregivers from one to two. Ivey will also again allow senior community centers in the state to hold outdoor activities to protect one of the state’s most vulnerable groups from further “isolation” and “depression.”

Summer camps, Ivey said, are also allowed to resume in 2021.

“I don’t know who’s going to be more excited by that, the campers or their parents,” Ivey said.

As for access to the vaccine, Ivey asked state residents for the “patience of Job” as the rollout continues. She said the state has vaccinated one million residents since the vaccine first became available.

“That’s a significant milestone considering the first vaccine arrived just three months ago,” she said. “Please be patient as more vaccine arrives every day.”

Alabama hit a more somber milestone, as State Health Officer Scott Harris announced more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths so far. The pandemic has caused an increase of 11,000 in the number of overall deaths in 2020, compared to the average in previous years.

The state loses about 51,000 to 52,000 residents per year, on average. In 2020, the number of total deaths rose to 64,400, which is more than 11,000 more than usual, Harris said. That number does not include the worst individual days for deaths in the state, which took place in January of 2021.

On a brighter note, Harris mentioned that hospitalizations had dropped to their lowest amount since the summer. This comes as the numbers of available vaccines increase statewide. Harris said Alabama is set to receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine products and another 40,000 of the Johnson & Johnson product next week.

“That represents a new high in doses for us,” he said.

Harris said another five weeks of the mask mandate would allow for another 750,000 Alabamians to receive the vaccine.

“If we give three quarters of a million more shots by April 9, that’s a good place to be,” he said. “If we have 1.6 million to 1.7 million shots total, we’ll be in a good position.”