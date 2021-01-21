Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the statewide mask mandate until March 5, citing continued spread of COVID-19.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Ivey said she knows folks had hoped to put the coronavirus pandemic behind them in 2021, but holiday celebrations brought on the biggest spike the state has seen.

Just last week, she said, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were higher than ever with 1,561 Intensive Care Unit beds occupied statewide. Ivey said that means there were only 34 ICU beds available in the entire state.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases remains high at 2,666 per day, she said, but it’s dipped a bit since earlier this month.

Because of those numbers, Ivey said she would extend the mask mandate and the rest of her safer at home order another six weeks with no changes.

On the vaccine front, Ivey said the state is still administering shots to individuals 75 years of age or older, healthcare workers and first responders, but that demand is still outflanking supply.

“We simply do not have enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” she said. “No state does.”

Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris asked those who are not eligible for the vaccine to refrain from calling the appointment hotline.

The Mobile County Health Department, on Thursday, announced it was changing the way it handles vaccine distribution for those currently eligible. In a statement released shortly after Ivey’s press conference, MCHD confirmed it would no longer require an appointment for those seeking a vaccine at its clinic at the Mobile, Alabama, Cruise Terminal. However, MCHD also announced that it doesn’t currently have any more first doses of the vaccine.

All future vaccine events will be held on a first come, first served basis, MCHD announced.

Harris said he shares the frustration of Alabamians who are not aware of where to get the vaccine, or haven’t been able to get vaccinated. He assured those who wanted the vaccine would be able to get it through the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Harris also said more than 500 locations in the state have become authorized to administer the vaccine, but only about half currently have vaccine to distribute. He announced a new partnership with Walmart, which would allow the megastore’s pharmacies to distribute the vaccine. Harris also said other chain pharmacies would be included through a federal program later on.