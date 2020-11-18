Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a new $200 million grant program to help small businesses and others contend with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but those interested only have about two weeks to apply.

Business owners with 50 or fewer employees have a window between Monday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Dec. 4 to apply for the “Revive Plus” program, which is set to use a portion of the state’s share of CARES Act funding. The grants will be worth up to $20,000 each and can be used for expenses incurred due to operational interruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the state has rolled out over $1 billion of the CARES Act monies to the individuals and businesses affected by COVID-19, it became evident the group most overwhelmingly hurt during the pandemic were the small ‘mom and pop’ shops,” Ivey said in a statement. “A second round of assistance through Revive Plus will ensure that the small business owners who have borne the brunt of the downed economy can be made as whole as possible. As we head into the holiday season, my hope is that this will be welcome news for our businesses and help ease their burdens from what has been a very hard year.”

Entities may receive up to $20,000 to reimburse qualifying expenses if they have not received federal assistance for the corresponding item they are claiming with the state of Alabama. The Revive Plus grant is in addition to any state of Alabama Coronavirus Relief Fund grant previously received, including the Revive Alabama Small Business, Non-Profit, Faith-Based, and Health Care Provider grants.

There is no set cap on the number of entities that may be awarded a Revive Plus Grant. Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants on a first-come-first-served basis until the funds are exhausted.

“The Revive Plus program is much needed in our small business economy,” Senate General Fund Chairman Greg Albritton, R-Range, said in a statement. “I commend Governor Ivey for taking this action, recapturing unspent dollars and using a proven program to bring economic relief to our small business owners.”

Entities may access grant information and the grant application through the Coronavirus Relief Fund website. The application period for the Revive Plus Grant Program will open at noon on, Nov. 23 and run through noon on Dec. 4.

Qualifying entities must have been in business March 1, 2020, are currently in business and have a valid W-9 to apply for a Revive Plus Grant.