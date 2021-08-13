Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is re-instituting a smaller, more-focused state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new order allows more flexibility among hospital staff and allows public meetings to once again be held virtually.

“I am really proud that over the last month, Alabama has seen more than a 100 percent increase — the highest in the country — in COVID-19 vaccines being administered,” she said in a statement. “No doubt, this will soon move us in the right direction, but at the current time, we also need to offer our frontline heroes — who are unfortunately treating a new wave of patients in Alabama’s hospitals — a helping hand as they put it all on the line to take care of our people.”

In the statement, Ivey said there would be no state mandates and nothing would be ordered to close. She said the state would remain “open for business.”

“Alabamians do not need government telling us what to do or how to do it. Unlike last year when we were hoping for a miracle, our greatest weapon against COVID-19 today is the vaccine, so, if you can, roll up your sleeve and get the shot.”

The order will remove previous barriers that prevent healthcare facilities from expanding without approval from the state’s Certificate of Need Review Board. The order also allows nurses and other hospital staffers to take on more responsibility in hospitals, under a doctor’s or a chief medical officer’s direction. Hospitals can also bring staff from out of state, without having to deal with licensing regulations.

One provision of the order will also allow for faster purchases of emergency equipment.