Did you hear the one about Kay Ivey threatening to challenge Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate?

She’s just like George Wallace standing in the schoolhouse door! Get it? Standing in the way of the vaccine mandate, in the way of the vaccine.

Cue the rimshot.

Last week, our dear commander-in-chief announced he would use OSHA to mandate workers receive COVID-19 vaccinations or be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.

He had a stern warning for governors who planned to resist his edict.

“If they will not help, if those governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” Biden proclaimed.

Ivey responded on her campaign Twitter account, as one might expect a 76-year-old woman to do.

“You bet I’m standing in the way. And if he thinks he’s going to move me out of the way, he’s got another thing coming. I’m standing as strong as a bull for Alabama against this outrageous Washington overreach. Bring it on,” she tweeted.

Is this how Kay Ivey got her groove back?

We cannot ignore the politics of the moment, of course.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard, currently a GOP U.S. Senate candidate, and Greenville businessman Tim James, a 2010 gubernatorial candidate and son of former Gov. Fob James, are flirting with a run for governor.

For a Republican, there are vulnerabilities to exploit.

In our neck of the woods, the mishandling of the 2019 toll bridge episode is a no-brainer.

There was also a 2019 gas tax increase. Two-and-a-half years later, Alabama’s major thoroughfares, including Interstates 10, 20, 59, 65 and 85, still struggle with gridlock at various times throughout the year.

As for COVID-19, Ivey’s early approach resembled that of a blue state governor, with strict mandates and little public input. Fifteen days to flatten the curve and stop the spread went on for a year.

Finally, there was the lease-build prison debacle. It always seemed like the Ivey administration was playing with fire by trying to go around the Legislature. It was a house-of-cards plan that still may come back to haunt Alabama if the Department of Justice proceeds with a lawsuit for Eighth Amendment violations. The Ivey administration would have wasted the better part of a quadrennium with a controversial plan susceptible to challenges.

Ivey would still be the odds-on favorite in the 2022 election, but it becomes a lot more work if a well-funded candidate enters the race. To rally the heart and soul of the Alabama Republican base, taking Biden head-on at this moment in time makes those vulnerabilities mentioned above look less relevant.

Right on cue, the utterly predictable quasi-legacy media in Alabama voiced their disbelief in Ivey’s reaction.

“Yup, here we go again. A governor is standing in the way of progress like George Corley Wallace. And he was a SEGREGATIONIST! Kay Ivey is just like him.”

They do this every time the elected majority GOP leadership in a conservative state defies the liberal groupthink on some local public policy issue.

Every single time.

It is not about vaccinations and whether they are good or bad. If it were, the last place people in Alabama would look is to the journalism school-educated 20-somethings working in newsrooms in Montgomery and Birmingham. Instead, the anticipated opinion-maker comes across with a myopic attitude about the subject matter devoid of critical thinking. Defer to the experts. The CDC says this. Dr. Fauci says that. We are right.

That is not necessarily unacceptable, but in the eyes of a lot of Americans, it is not definitive.

At least among half the country, our elite institutions are suffering from a crisis in confidence that they are entirely uninterested in addressing. Here’s the deal: If the Biden administration and the media were at all interested in raising the vaccination rate, they would seek to divorce the politics from the discussion and not make provocative statements about taking on renegade governors.

Half the country does not trust you. How do you overcome that?

Once upon a time, a president would commission two former presidents from each party to work toward a national crisis. There’s very little chance in 2021 of that happening. If the Obama-Trump Commission on Beating COVID-19 was ever a thing, it could do more to solve COVID-19 than the status quo because a larger share of the unvaccinated public would trust it.

In the meantime, Kay Ivey is reacting to what her constituents want. For now, she is applying the principle of getting the consent of the governed in her policymaking.

Rather than applying shame and scorn on anyone who would dare question the wisdom of the so-called experts, has anyone thought about employing the art of persuasion?

Not when you can own those Trumpsters, apparently.