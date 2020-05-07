Gov. Kay Ivey has released a stern statement in response to efforts among Alabama House members to limit her office’s control over $1.8 billion from the federal CARES Act intended to help states offset costs associated with their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Members of Alabama’s House of Representatives convened as part of a condensed legislative session on Thursday to handle a very focused list of issues: the state’s general fund budget, the Education Trust Fund budget and a handful of local bills proposed in communities throughout the state.



However, a $2.3 billion budget proposal discussed this afternoon included language splitting the responsibility of distributing the $1.8 billion in CARES Act funding between the Legislature and executive branch — leaving Ivey with roughly $600 million to dole out and the House and Senate overseeing the rest.



In response, Ivey expressed support for the idea but also said that legislators can’t claim authority over the money without also accepting the responsibility to distribute it wisely.



“I made it clear to [House General Fund] Chairman [Steve] Clouse that this money belongs to the people of Alabama, not the governor and, in my opinion, not even the Legislature,” Ivey said. “It comes to us in an emergency appropriation from President Trump and Congress to support the ongoing crisis that has killed 349 Alabamians, as of this moment, and wreaked havoc on our state’s economy, ruining small businesses and costing more than 430,000 Alabamians a job they had just a few weeks ago.”



Ivey went on to urge the Legislature to sort out the best uses for the money “in the light of day where the people of Alabama know what is happening.” She said many municipalities, school systems and other entities need those funds “in a timely fashion” and warned that appealing to 140 legislators could slow the process.



Under normal circumstances, May 18 would be the last day of the legislative session, but House Speaker Mac McCutcheon has indicated the lower chamber will be sticking to budgets and various local bills.



Ivey is expected to call for a special session in the fall to address other legislative matters and likely to tweak the budgets after the overall economic impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer with time. Notably, in her letter today, the governor issued an ultimatum, telling legislators that a special session would be contingent on a full accounting of how they plan to distribute funding from the CARES Act.



Per Alabama’s constitution, Ivey has the sole authority to call for a special legislative session and also has the power to set what matters may be considered during that session.



“I advised Chairman Clouse that I will not call the Legislature back into a special session unless and until they provide the people of Alabama — in advance — a full, detailed and public list of how the money will be spent in exact amounts, down to the penny,” Ivey wrote. “I have already seen one ‘wish list’ that includes a new $200 million statehouse for the Legislature. To me, that is totally unacceptable and not how President Trump and Congress intended for this money to be spent.”



You can read Ivey’s full statement on the distribution of CARES Act funding below:

