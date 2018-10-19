Gov. Kay Ivey will choose between a Mobile County District Court judge and two local attorneys for an opening on the current opening on the Circuit Court.

Judge Jill Phillips, Tucker Yance and Bill Lancaster were the three finalists chosen by the Mobile County Judicial Nominating Commission at an Oct. 19 meeting, according to a statement Friday afternoon. Those three names will now head to Ivey, who will appoint the replacement for Judge Sarah Stewart, who won the GOP nomination for the state Supreme Court in July.

A slew of unsuccessful 2018 judicial candidates highlighted a list of potential picks released by the commission last month, but Harry Satterwhite, Barney March, Derrick Williams and George Zoghby were not named among the finalists.

It is worth noting that Stewart is actually the chairwoman of the committee, which was tasked with narrowing down the list of candidates. She is joined on the committee by attorneys Judson Wells and Warren Butler, as well as former state Rep. Jamie Ison and Deloris Bagsby.