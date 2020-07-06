SUBMITTED — Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell has announced his candidacy to run for re-election to Fairhope City Council, Place 1 ahead of the municipal elections set for Aug. 25. Burrell is an aerospace engineer and businessman who works as a contractor for the U.S. Army/CCDC Aviation and Missile Center designing and analyzing various military hardware.

Elected to his first term in 2012, Burrell was voted president by fellow council members at his first council meeting that year and subsequently re-elected as council president by the newly elected council in 2016. Burrell says he has accomplished the goals he established prior to being elected, primarily citing the city’s elimination of the General Fund debt and authoring the legislation requiring live streaming and archiving of council meetings and planning commission meetings which has led to a more open government. In addition, Burrell has worked to enhance the quality of life in Fairhope through actions such as the purchase of the Fairhope K-1 Center, which he hopes to transform into a world class performing arts center among other uses.

As a Fairhope representative and vice-chairman of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, Burrell took a stand against tolls on local citizens and continues to work with local and state policymakers to create a less expensive plan for a new Mobile Bay bridge that offers toll free options.

“If re-elected, I promise to continue the conservative fiscal policies I’ve always championed, which has freed up needed funds for capital improvement and critical infrastructure projects, while continuing to strive to maintain the unique ambiance of Fairhope by preserving and enhancing the beauty, tranquility and quality of life that make Fairhope one of the most special places on earth,” Burrell said.

Burrell also serves on the Fairhope Airport Authority and the Fairhope Industrial Board. Committed to his community, he has twice been elected president of the Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation’s Board of Directors, serves as a member of the Senior Bowl Committee, Eastern Shore Sertoma Club, Coastal Conservation Association and Baldwin Trailblazers. Burrell served as a past board member of the Baldwin County United Way and area and district chairman for Ducks Unlimited. A member of the Fairhope Pirate Booster Club, he volunteers his time as part of the Pirate Nation Live Broadcast team providing commentary on Fairhope High School football and basketball games, and also spent many years coaching in the Fairhope Youth Baseball League. Burrell was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the City of Fairhope in 2009.

Burrell and his wife, Patti, have been married for 25 years and share two children, Lauren and Jack. Jr., both graduates of Fairhope High School. The Burrells are active members of Fairhope United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit JackforFairhope.com or “Jack for Fairhope” on Facebook.