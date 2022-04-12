The Gulf Coast Challenge is returning to Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium in November for its fifth edition. The annual football game matching Historically Black Colleges and Universities will feature Jackson State University against Alabama A&M University.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The matchup will feature Jackson State, coached by Deion Sanders, the 2021 SWAC Coach of the Year and former NFL and Major League Baseball standout, against the Bulldogs of A&M, led by head coach Connell Maynor.

“With college football fans returning with a vengeance to stadiums across the country in 2021, it was great seeing that passion return after the lost year of 2020,” said Mobile Sports Authority Executive Director Danny Corte. The Mobile Sports Authority is the presenting sponsor of the game. “We at the Mobile Sports Authority are very excited to be hosting another big HBCU football weekend for the seventh straight year as we welcome Coach Prime’s Tigers and Coach Maynor’s Bulldogs. We also look forward to having the alumni and fans in town for a fun-filled week of events.”

This will mark the fourth time Alabama A&M has participated in the game.

“We’re excited to return once again to the Gulf Coast Challenge,” said A&M Athletics Director Bryan Hicks. “The City of Mobile has become like a second home for the Bulldogs, and we look forward to an exciting game against Jackson State University.”

Jackson State University Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said, “It is an outstanding showcase for our university and especially meaningful to play in Mobile in the hometown of one of our most famous alumni, Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile. We look forward to an exciting weekend and an outstanding football game.”

“Over the past few years, the GCC has grown and established key relationships and priorities that will continually serve and benefit HBCUs and our communities well into the future,” said Gulf Coast Challenge Executive Director Timothy Hale Jr. “The upward trajectory and opportunities presented during this exciting event are limitless.”