As expected, the University of South Alabama will open up its home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium, to full capacity for the 2021 football season.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon by Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann.

“Today we are proud to announce that Hancock Whitney Stadium will operate at full capacity, which will include normal tailgating opportunities,” Erdmann said. “We are extremely excited to properly showcase Hancock Whitney Stadium and our beautiful campus for a traditional and fun college football gameday. Declining COVID-19 rates in conjunction with increased vaccinations and proper guidance from health officials all led to this decision.

“The health and safety of our teams and fans will remain a priority as we continue best practices from operational perspectives.”

South Alabama will open the 2021 season, its first under new head coach Kane Wommack, on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Southern Miss, which is Wommack’s alma mater.

It is one of six home games the Jags will play at Hancock Whitney Stadium this fall. The others include Saturday, Sept. 18 against Alcorn State (7 p.m.), Saturday, Oct. 2 against Louisiana, Thursday, Oct. 14 against Georgia Southern (6:30 p.m.), Sat. Oct. 30 against Arkansas State and Friday, Nov. 26 against Coastal Carolina, the defending Sun Belt Conference champion.

This will be the Jags’ first season to play in its new on-campus stadium with full capacity allowed at the 25,000-seat venue. South Alabama opened Hancock Whitney Stadium last season but did so with limited seating based on COVID-19 protocols.