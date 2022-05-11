Photo | Courtesy University of South Alabama

There was a reason South Alabama head coach Becky Clark scheduled 22 consecutive road games for her softball team to start the season — it was aimed at getting the Jaguars in front of quality competition and as a primer for the postseason.

The postseason has arrived and the Jags get to stay home for the event as they will host the Sun Belt Conference tournament at Jaguar Field this week. The tourney began with play-in games on Tuesday but picks up in earnest Wednesday and continues through Saturday with the crowing of the champion.

“We’ve definitely been there and done that,” Clark said. “There’s not a lot you can throw at us that we haven’t seen. I think playing those kinds of games and those kinds of teams on the road always matures a team. I hope that it helps them play with confidence and know who they are as a club. I definitely think that was an investment and hopefully this week we’ll see a return on it.”

South Alabama, which finished the regular season 24-19, including a 16-6 Sun Belt record that earned the Jags a No. 2 seeding in the tournament, will open the tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s Georgia State-Georgia Southern game. Louisiana is the tournament’s top seed. The Ragin’ Cajuns play Wednesday at 10 a.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s Louisiana-Monroe-Coastal Carolina game.

Playing on their home field should be an advantage for the Jags, Clark said, especially for a team that spent most of the season on the road and facing Top 25-caliber opponents.

“We’re in a good place,” she said. “We’re excited to be back on our home field and right now we have a lot of energy. We’re through with finals [exams] now, that was last week, so it’s every college athlete’s dream that you don’t have to worry about school, you just have your sport. They’re getting to hang out during the day and practice and play at night, so they’re ready.”

Tuesday’s two play-in games are single elimination, cutting the field to eight teams for the remainder of the double-elimination tournament. Other Wednesday games include Troy against Texas-Arlington at 1 p.m. and Texas State against Appalachian State at 4 p.m. Two winner bracket and two elimination bracket games are set Thursday and there are four more games Friday. On Saturday there will be one winner-take-all championship game at 2:30 p.m.

“I didn’t think we were great Thursday and Friday at Troy, but we figured it out on Saturday,” Clark said of the Jags’ 1-2 showing in Troy to close out the regular-season schedule. “Getting back on our home field and being able to regroup — we practiced [Monday] and had some good energy and I think the kids are in a good place. I have a lot of confidence in our kids and a lot of confidence in our staff. I think they’re ready to go and I’m looking forward to a great week on our home field.”

The Sun Belt champion will earn the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Tickets are $45 each for reserved seating for a tournament pass, $30 for general admission seating. There are also single-day tickets for $15 for a reserved seat and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased by visiting usajaguars.evenue.net.