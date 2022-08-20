When the South Alabama football team opens its 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Nicholls the Jaguars will be without the services of All-Sun Belt Conference safety Keith Gallmon.

Gallmon, a preseason All-Sun Belt selection and one of the most experienced players on the Jags’ defense, suffered an injury early in the team’s first scrimmage last week and the injury will require surgery, sidelining him for the season.

Head coach Kane Wommack made the announcement following Saturday’s second preseason scrimmage at Jaguar Training Center, the school’s covered practice facility.

“Unfortunately, we have lost Keith Gallmon for the season,” Wommack told reporters. “He had a torn pectoral muscle that we’re going to need to get fixed in order for him to come back at full capacity, and that’s going to require season-ending surgery.

“I hate that for him. It’s very fortunate that he stills has a redshirt year and his intention is to coach this team and help some of these other guys along and then be back for the ’23 spring semester and then into the ’23 season. I hate that for a guy like him. He means so much to this program.”

Gallmon, who signed with South Alabama after a standout prep career at Mobile Christian, had not returned to practice since the first scrimmage, and when asked his status following Saturday’s second scrimmage Wommack revealed the news. Wommack said he’ll attend the Sept. 3 game and wear the No. 5 jersey, a jersey number awarded a different player each game in memory of former player Anthony Mostella, who played on the Jags’ first team and later died in a motorcycle crash.

Originally the number was given to a senior to wear the entire season when it was put in place by former head coach Joey Jones. When Steve Campbell replaced Jones as head coach he did not continue the tradition for his three seasons at the helm. When Wommack was hired last year he brought the tradition back, but changed it to a different player wearing the jersey number each game.

It was announced at the spring game Gallmon would wear No. 5 in the first game of the year. Wommack said Gallmon would serve as a “sideline captain” for the season-opener.

Junior Jaden Voisin and sophomore Marvin Martin will are expected to fill the vacancy created by Gallmon’s absence. Wommack said he has been pleased by how both have played thus far in spring and preseason practices.

A 5-foot-9, 205-pounder, Gallmon has started each of the Jags’ past 35 games. As a true freshman he played in 11 of 12 games in 2018. Last season he accounted for 53 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss. He also had two pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery. He was named to the All-Sun Belt second team following the season.