Photo | Courtesy University of South Alabama

South Alabama, which finished the season 5-7 overall a year ago and was 2-6 in Sun Belt Conference play, is picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division this year, in a preseason poll released by the league on Monday.

It would represent a jump for the Jaguars, who tied for third in the West last season, and would likely lead to a season in which they achieved bowl eligibility. If nothing else, it is a statement from those around the league — either a team’s head coach or sports information director cast the ballot for their respective school — they believe the program under head coach Kane Wommack is on the rise.

And that’s how Wommack is viewing the vote.

“Despite my best effort to keep us out of that — purposely we put ourselves at the bottom of the list every year because I wanted our players to have a hungry mentality and a feeling like they’ve got to go earn everything that they can get,” Wommack said. “But at the same time, I think it’s awesome to be recognized by your peers and to have other teams that have seen the work that has been put into our program and recognize that we are moving towards building a championship program is really exciting. And it honors the work that has been put in by these players and coaches to this point.”

The Jaguars also received two of 14 first-place votes in West Division voting, finishing behind Louisiana, which received the 12 remaining first-place votes and the top spot. The team is entering Year 2 under Wommack and his staff. The poll was released a day prior to the start of Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days in New Orleans, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday.

This will be the first season the Sun Belt features 14 teams in two seven-team divisions with the addition of Southern Miss, Old Dominion, Marshall and James Madison, which officially joined the league July 1. Last season, the league featured two five-team divisions.

Appalachian State, which picked up 10 first-place votes, is picked to win the East Division. Coastal Carolina, collecting two first-place votes, is picked to finish second in the East.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Josiah Stewart, a defensive lineman, was selected as the preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

South Alabama is represented on the preseason All-Sun Belt preseason first team by defensive backs Darrell Luter Jr. and Keith Gallmon, the former Mobile Christian standout. Jalen Wayne, a former Spanish Fort star, was named to the second-team offense at wide receiver. They are the only South Alabama players to earn preseason All-Sun Belt honors.

The Jags received 79 total points in the preseason voting, trailing Louisiana’s 95 points in the West Division. Troy, which moves to the West Division this season following the realignment of the league that includes the four new members, is picked to finish third, followed in order by Texas State, Southern Miss, Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe.

“I think from that standpoint, I think it’s more about, not what we accomplished in the [last] season, but what people think we are capable of based on how well we competed,” Wommack said of the second-place ranking in the West. “The record certainly does not dictate that we would be a team that is second in the league. We have not earned that based off of our record. However, the way we competed against the best teams in our league, I think, has turned some heads and given us recognition going into Year 2.”

In the East, App State received 94 total points as the top vote-getter, with Coastal Carolina receiving 77. Georgia State, which picked up one first-place vote, is picked to finish third, followed by Marshall in fourth place. Georgia Southern, which collected the remaining first-place vote, is picked to finish fifth, followed by newcomers James Madison and Old Dominion.

In an interesting schedule note, South Alabama does not face three of the top four teams ranked in the East Division poll — No. 1 Appalachian State, No. 2 Coastal Carolina and No. 4 Marshall — during the regular season.

Troy had more preseason first-team all-conference selections than any other team, including former McGill-Toolen standout (and former Troy walk-on) Carlton Martial at linebacker. Other Troy players earning first-team status include offensive lineman Austin Stidham, wide receiver Tez Johnson and defensive linemen Javon Solomon and Will Choloh. Trojans’ defensive lineman Richard Jibnunor and defensive back TJ Harris were named to the second team.

South Alabama is scheduled to begin fall camp Aug. 4 and Wommack said he is looking forward to getting started, especially with the addition of several players via the transfer portal since the end of spring practice, to see how everyone fits.

“We’ve had the summertime where we’ve been able to do some limited things with our players from a drill standpoint, on-field work and the weight room and on-field work in terms of our athletic performance with [assistant head coach/director of football athletic performance] Matt Shadeed,” Wommack said. “So we’ve seen some of the athleticism, we’ve seen some of the drill work of our guys. Now, how well and how soon those things will translate to what we do schematically — we’ve had player practices throughout the summer, and we’ve gotten positive reviews from those things. But just to see our guys and how well they fit into the mix from where we were in the summertime, I think that’s the thing we’re all excited about to see in fall camp.”

Here’s a look at the voting for both divisions, with first-place votes in parenthesis and total points received included:

WEST DIVISION

Louisiana (12) 95

So. Alabama (2) 79

Troy 76

Texas St. 41

Southern Miss 40

Arkansas St. 37

ULM 24

EAST DIVISION

App. St. (10) 94

Coastal Car. (2) 77

Georgia St. (1) 68

Marshall 62

Georgia So. (1) 35

James Madison 31

Old Dominion 25