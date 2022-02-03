Three South Alabama players have been named to the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference softball team, the league announced on Wednesday. Jaguars Olivia Lackie, Kamdyn Kvistad and Mackenzie Brasher each earned a spot on the team, which was voted on by the league’s coaches.

Lackie, who was named to the 2022 Extra Elite 100 College Player Rankings by Extra Inning Softball earlier this spring earned first-team all-SBC honors and third-team all-South Region accolades by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as a true freshman. She became just the second pitcher in program history to earn Sun Belt Conference weekly accolades four or more times in a season, joining Devin Brown who did so five times during the 2016 season. Lackie was also selected as the Wilson/NFCA Pitcher of the Week (3/9) and the DISoftball Freshman of the Week last spring. The 6-foot righty appeared in 42 games, making 26 starts in the circle, while going the distance 17 times. In her 194.2 innings of work, she recorded a 2.34 earned run average and struck out 250 batters. She also recorded four saves and eight total shutouts – seven solo and one combined. The Walker, La., native led the Sun Belt in innings pitched, was second in strikeouts and tied for second in saves. She also ranked third in opposing batting average, strikeouts looking, fourth in wins and sixth in ERA. Lackie finished the season sitting among the NCAA leaders in both strikeouts (14th) and saves (T-14th).

She struck out the side 19 times and recorded at least 2 or more strikeouts in 81 innings (41.6 percent) and recorded double-digit strikeouts seven times during this spring, with five of those going for 12 or more. Of her 587 put outs, 250 came by strikeout, while 338 were on balls put in play (42.6 percent). Of the 805 batters faced, Lackie was able to get ahead 0-2 in the count to 183 (22.7 percent) batters, retiring 150 (82.0 percent) of those batters and striking out 103 (68.7 percent) of those retired batters. She retired the side in order or faced the minimum in 76 (39.0%) of her innings of work. Lackie set program freshman record for strikeouts in a season and holds the program mark for double-digit K’s and shutouts by a freshman.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

A second-team all-SBC selection a year ago, Brasher was second on the club in batting average (.357), hits (50), multi-hit games (14) and stolen bases (8). She ranked ninth in the SBC in batting average and led the club in runs scored with 27, while registering three doubles and four RBI. The Orange Beach native had an eight-game reached base safely streak and a five-game hit streak during the season, and her 14 multi-hit games were tied for 21st-most in a single season at South. She had multi-hit games in four of her first seven game. The junior outfielder started 49 games and played in all 52 of South Alabama’s contests seeing time at two positions in the outfield – center (40) and left (9). Brasher helped the Jaguars advance all the way to the championship game of the Sun Belt tournament and for her play, was named to the all-tournament team.

One of the most versatile players on the Jaguar roster, Kvistad started 43 of 47 games, seeing time at three different positions – catcher (30), first base (9) and designated player (4) during the 2021 season. She batted .248 and finished with 31 hits – 18 of which went for extra bases – while posting a team-best .552 slugging percentage. Kvistad also crossed the plate 20 times and drove in 27 runs. Of her 27 RBI, 11 came with two outs. The Lake City, Fla., native lead the team in home runs with 10, which tied for fourth among Sun Belt competition, and recorded eight doubles. She tied the program’s career home run record (28) with a fourth-inning solo home run versus Texas State (5/15) in the semifinal game of the SBC Championship. For her play in the postseason, she was selected to the SBC Championship all-tournament squad. During the season, Kvistad posted seven multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games. Her 52 career extra-base hits rank eighth all-time at South Alabama.

Texas State’s Sara Vanderford was selected the preseason Player of the Year and Troy’s Leanna Johnson was tabbed as the preseason Pitcher of the Year.