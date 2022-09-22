Photo | Scott Donaldson, courtesy of the University of South Alabama

Perhaps the biggest change in South Alabama’s offense this season has been the effectiveness of its running game, led by newcomer La’Damian Webb. The transfer from Jones College in Mississippi and former Mr. Football in the state of Alabama has led the rushing attack for the Jaguars in their first three games.

Webb, a 5-foot-7, 208-pounder, has carried the ball 54 times for 313 yards and five touchdowns. He is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 104.33 yards per game. Perhaps his best performance of the year came last week against UCLA when he carried the ball 16 times for 124 yards and one touchdown, and he didn’t have any carries that resulted in a loss of yardage. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry against the Bruins.

And he has help. Former starter Terrion Avery, as well as true freshman Braylon McReynolds of McGill-Toolen, have had their moments too, as have transfers Marco Lee (Virginia Tech) and Omni Wells (Mississippi State). In fact, Lee scored a pair of touchdowns against UCLA, both coming on 1-yard runs.

As a unit, the running game has produced eight touchdowns and 486 yards in three games, an average of 162 yards per game.

It is just one aspect of the offensive attack directed by offensive coordinator Major Applewhite that has shown vast improvement over last year’s results. In a comparison of the first three games — South Alabama has played Nicholls, Central Michigan and UCLA this year, while last year’s first three games, all wins, were against Southern Miss, Bowling Green and Alcorn State — the improvement is obvious.

So far this season the Jags have produced 76 first downs (25.3 a game), compared to 55 a year ago (18.3). This year’s rushing total is 486 (162.0) compared to 381 (127.0) last season. The passing game has also improved, totaling 923 yards (307.6) this season and 684 (228.0) last year. As for total offense, the Jags have produced more than 500 yards in two of their three games and have totaled 1,409 yards in three games, an average of 469.6 yards a game. Last year, the Jags had 1,065 yards after three games, an average of 355.0 per game and didn’t have a single game with at least 400 yards. Also, in scoring offense, the Jags have produced 117 points thus far, an average of 39 points a game, compared to 81 points and a 27 points-per-game average last season.

O-line doing its part

The Jags’ offensive line is doing its part in contributing to the team’s offensive improvement. Adding depth and talent to that unit was an emphasis in the offseason following last year and that detail has produced results. Aside from the improvements in the rushing and passing totals, as well as scoring and total offense, the O-line has protected quarterback Carter Bradley. Through three games, including last week’s game against Pac-12 member UCLA, Bradley has been sacked four times, two coming against Nicholls and two more at Central Michigan. UCLA did not sack Bradley, though backup quarterback Tanner McGee was sacked on the fake field goal play near the end of the game. Last season after three games, the Jags had allowed five sacks, three against Southern Miss and two against Bowling Green.

Lacy gets TD, finally

Wide receiver and kick returner Caullin Lacy, a former Faith Academy standout, scored his first touchdown as a college player against UCLA, hauling in a 4-yard scoring pass from quarterback Carter Bradley with 57 seconds left in the third period to give the Jags a 31-23 lead. Lacy has been an active member of the Jags’ offense, now in his third season, but until last Saturday he had not found the end zone.

Wayne moves up

Receiver Jalen Wayne moved into sole possession of fourth place on South Alabama’s all-time receiving list last Saturday, hauling in seven passes for 76 yards but no scores. The seven catches give him 114 for his career. He passed Jamarius Way (108) and Bryant Lavender (109) during the game. He has 17 catches over the past two games and for the season he has 20 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns.