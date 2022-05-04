While wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was the only South Alabama player to be selected in last weekend’s NFL Draft, picked in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys, other members of the Jaguars’ 2021 team will still get a chance to earn a spot on an NFL roster. Three players — defensive back Devin Rockette, offensive lineman Ja’Chai Baker and linebacker Jamal Brooks — have signed free-agent contracts.

Rockette, who had a strong showing at South Alabama’s Pro Day workout at the Jaguar Training Center a few weeks ago, has signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder played in all 12 games for South Alabama last season. He finished the year with 24 total tackles, 18 of which were solo stops, while also collecting 0.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Brooks, a 6-1, 235-pound linebacker, signed a deal with the Chicago Bears for a spot in their rookie mini-camp. He transferred to the Jags from Missouri and played a key role on USA’s defense. He finished the season with 42 total tackles in 11 games, making 19 solo stops. He also had six tackles for a loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Baker, who played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl postseason game, is a 6-6, 310-pounder who is getting an opportunity to make the roster of the Atlanta Falcons. He transferred to South Alabama from Southeast Missouri and was an experienced and solid producer on the Jags’ offensive line.

Players enter transfer portal

Five players who wore the red, white and blue of the South Alabama football team last season have announced via Twitter posts that they have entered the transfer portal with the aim of playing at a different school next season. The players are running backs A.J. Phillips and Jared Wilson, as well as safety Keon Voisin, cornerback Ryan Melton and defensive lineman Cole Daniels.

Phillips, who played his prep career at Chickasaw, rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games with the Jags. He also played linebacker. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Wilson has two years of eligibility remaining. In 34 games at South Alabama, he rushed for 342 yards.

In the secondary, Voisin, whose twin brothers, Devin and Jaden, are remaining on the Jags’ roster, has two years of eligibility remaining. He played in 28 games over the past three seasons with 12 tackles, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

Melton has two years of eligibility remaining. He had 40 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble in 31 games, 12 as a starter.

Daniels, a 6-0, 285-pounder from Sumrall, Miss., had no stats last season.

Jags active in transfer portal

While South Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal, it has gained a pair of running backs via the transfer portal. Both players announced their intentions to play for the Jags next season via Twitter. Former Mississippi State running back Omni Wells is set to join the South Alabama program, as is former Virginia Tech running back Marco Lee.

Wells is a 5-10, 200-pounder from Moss Point, Miss. He has just one season of eligibility remaining. Last season, he played in six games for the Bulldogs, catching two passes out of the backfield for 43 yards. He spent two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College prior to arriving in Starkville, where he was a walk-on. He will be on scholarship with the Jags.

Lee will have two years of eligibility remaining. The 5-11, 227-pounder who played his prep career at Hardaway High in Columbus, Ga., appeared in two games for the Hokies last season, rushing for 12 yards. The previous year he had three carries for 16 yards. He played at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas prior to joining Virginia Tech.

The running back room will look much different for the Jags this season. La’Damian Webb, a junior college All-America last season, was injured in spring drills but, if healthy, is expected to be the starter. Terrion Avery, a part-time starter last year, returns, along with Bryan Hill. The Jags signed McGill-Toolen standout Braylon McReynolds, who will be joining the team in the fall. And now Wells and Lee have been added to the position.