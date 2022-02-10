South Alabama’s Miles Smith, who was recently named to a preseason All-America team, has been tabbed as the preseason Pitcher of the Year for the Sun Belt Conference in a vote of the league’s head coaches. He also garnered preseason first-team All-Sun Belt honors in the poll.

Smith, a right-hander who posted a 7-1 record and 2.18 earned run average for the Jaguars last season, is the only South Alabama player named to the preseason all-conference team. Smith had 79 strikeouts in 82.2 innings of work last season and he’ll lead a strong contingent of starting pitchers on this year’s Jags’ team.

Coastal Carolina shortstop Eric Brown was selected as the Sun Belt preseason Player of the Year.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

South Alabama, which was recently picked as the top team in the conference in the coaches’ preseason poll, will open its season on Friday, Feb. 18 on the first day of the scheduled three-day South Alabama Invitational tournament at Stanky Field. The Jags will play Radford at 630 p.m. on the 18th, followed by a 6:30 p.m. game against Oral Roberts on the 19th and a 3 p.m. game against Tennessee Tech on the 20th.

South Alabama posted an overall record of 36-22 last year, with a 15-9 mark in Sun Belt play. The Jags won the regular season league championship and also won the conference tournament title, earning a spot in the Gainesville, Fla., Regional of the NCAA Tournament.