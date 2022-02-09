Photo | Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

South Alabama head softball coach Becky Clark said she wanted to challenge her team this year. Then she revealed the schedule to demonstrate what she meant by that statement. If nothing else, this Jaguars’ team will certainly be road warriors. And its players better get accustomed to bus travel, hotel stays and restaurant food, not to mention positioning themselves in the visitors’ dugout.

The Jags, who open the season Friday, will play their first 22 games of the year on the road. On Friday they travel to a tournament at LSU in which they will play the home team twice. From there, the Jags play a single game at Florida State before heading to Leesburg, Florida, for another tournament that will include games against Missouri, Ohio State, Liberty and Butler. Then it’s on to Mississippi State for another tournament and two games against the home team Bulldogs, followed by a tournament at Tennessee where they will face the Vols and Virginia and play two other games. That leads to the start of the Sun Belt Conference schedule — which opens with a road series (of course) at Texas-Arlington March 11-13.

South Alabama’s first game of the season on its home field is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, at 5 p.m. against Nicholls.The Jags follow that with a three-game home series against Texas State March 18-20.

In a preseason Top 25 poll, FSU is ranked No. 4, with Missouri at No. 11, LSU at No. 14, Tennessee at No. 22 and Liberty at No. 24. Louisiana, a team the Jags will face later in the season in Sun Belt play, is also ranked, while Mississippi State received votes but did not register in the Top 25.

“I just wanted to challenge our kids and I wanted to face the best competition we could face,’ Clark said of the motivation behind this year’s schedule. “When you’re on the road there’s a perk to it; obviously it’s hard but there’s also the perk of you’re together, your team’s together and I have seen in the past where that has helped solidify my teams and galvanize them. I think this team has a chance to do that.

“Being challenged the way they’re going to be challenged, I think, just helps them even more. They’ll be together and they can figure out who they are and learn how to face a challenge in an uncomfortable situation. … I think at the end of the day it will be an advantage for us. We’re trying to win at the highest level. We’re trying to not just be a [NCAA tournament] regional team, but a super-regional team and a World Series team. Just trying to push and challenge and make things a little uncomfortable for us will pay off in the end.”

Clark described her team as a “great group that wants to be good,” and noted this year’s team has depth and talent and has put in the work to achieve good things. “They play the game the right way, and this will be a team that gets better as we go. There’s more depth and talent on this team,” she said.

Among the players who will be counted on to lead South Alabama this season is Kamdyn Kvistad, who will be playing her fifth season for the Jags, taking advantage of the extra COVID year. “She’s always been a driving force for us. She’s always been a gritty, tough player and she’s one of the ones behind the scenes who is the push, the driving force,” Clark said.

Other players who are expected to play key roles include Allie Hughen, another fifth-year player who will be used at pitcher and the infield, a “steady presence who doesn’t get rattled”; sophomore pitcher Olivia Lackie, who, like Kvistad, is a preseason All-Sun Belt selection; outfielders Victoria Ortiz and Mackenzie Brasher (All-Sun Belt last year); and infielders Kennedy Cronan and Meredith Keel (All-Sun Belt last year) are also expected to be strong contributors, along with utility player Abby Allen.

Newcomers expected to get significant playing time include Odalys Cordova, the Florida Junior College Player of the Year last season, who Clark described as a true five-tool player, as well as freshmen Gabby Stagner of Faith Academy and Stephanie Gonzalez.

The Jags posted a 31-21 overall record last year, including a 13-9 Sun Belt mark. South Alabama is picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt preseason coaches’ poll behind Louisiana, Texas State and Troy.

