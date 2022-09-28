South Alabama released its men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday and while there are some good non-conference games for the Jaguars, one particular game stood out above the others. Alabama, a team the Jags have played three previous times, will visit the Mitchell Center to face South Alabama on Nov. 15. It will be the first time Alabama has faced the Jags on their home floor.

The only South Alabama win against the Crimson Tide came in the 1989 NCAA Tournament in “The Shot That Rolled the Tide” in Atlanta. In 2010, Alabama won 72-50 in Tuscaloosa and last year, Alabama trailed at halftime at home to the Jags but came back to win 73-68. Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this season’s matchup.

On Nov. 19, 2019, Auburn played at the Mitchell Center and needed a basket at the buzzer to win 70-69. The game was a sellout.

The Jags, who were 21-12 last season and reached the semifinals of The Basketball Classic tournament, losing to Coastal Carolina in overtime, will open the season at home against the University of Mobile on Nov. 9, then play at New Mexico on Nov. 11 before returning home to face Alabama. Other non-Sun Belt Conference games include at Oklahoma (Nov. 18), vs. Evansville (Nov. 25), vs. Towson (Nov. 26) and vs. Robert Morris (Nov. 27) in a tournament in Savannah, Ga. The Jags play at FAU (Nov. 30), at UAB (Dec. 4) and at home against Alabama A&M (Dec. 12), Spring Hill College (Dec. 19) and Jacksonville State (Dec. 21) before beginning conference play. There is one other non-conference game during the season, that coming at home on Feb. 13 when the Jags face Hartford.

The conference schedule begins with road games at Georgia Southern (Dec. 29) and Georgia State (Dec. 31). The Jags play Arkansas State (Jan. 5), Texas State (Jan. 7), James Madison (Jan. 12) and Louisiana (Jan. 14) at home before hitting the road again to face Southern Miss (Jan. 19) and Coastal Carolina (Jan. 21). Back home, the Jags play Old Dominion (Jan. 26) and Troy (Jan. 28), then travel to Arkansas State (Feb. 2), Louisiana-Monroe (Feb. 4) and Troy (Feb. 9). At home, South Alabama takes on App State (Feb. 11), Hartford (Feb. 13), Southern Miss (Feb. 16) and ULM (Feb. 18) before closing out the regular season at Texas State (Feb. 22) and Louisiana (Feb. 24).

USA women’s schedule set

A road game at Auburn on Nov. 10 highlights the South Alabama women’s basketball non-conference schedule this season. It will be the Jags’ second regular-season game of the year. They open with an exhibition game against William Carey at home on Oct. 31, followed by the season-opener at home against Spring Hill College on Nov. 7. After the trip to Auburn, the Jags will visit the University of New Orleans (Nov. 14). They return home to face Tulane (Nov. 17), Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 22) and Florida A&M (Nov. 27), before returning to the road to take on Mercer (Dec. 4), Louisiana Tech (Dec. 12) and Nicholls (Dec. 14). Home games against Alabama State (Dec. 17) and Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 20) close out the non-conference portion of South Alabama’s schedule.

Sun Belt Conference play begins at home against Marshall (Dec. 29) and Southern Miss (Dec. 31), before traveling to Georgia State (Jan. 5), Old Dominion (Jan. 7), Louisiana (Jan. 12) and Coastal Carolina (Jan. 14). The Jags play Arkansas State (Jan. 19) and Texas State (Jan. 21) at home before visiting Troy (Jan. 26) and Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 28). A home game follows against James Madison (Feb. 2), before traveling to Southern Miss (Feb. 4) and returning home to take on ULM (Feb. 9) and Louisiana (Feb. 11). Next up are road trips to Arkansas State (Feb. 16) and Texas State (Feb. 18). The Jags finish the regular season at home against Georgia Southern (Feb. 22) and Troy (Feb. 24).

The Sun Belt Conference tournament is scheduled Feb. 28 through March 6 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. Each of the 14 Sun Belt teams earns a spot in the tournament.

Terry Fowler is entering his 10th season as South Alabama’s head coach. Last season, the Jags posted an overall record of 13-13 and a Sun Belt Conference mark of 9-9.