As he has done all season long, University of South Alabama (USA) wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, a former McGill-Toolen standout, demonstrated why he is one of the nation’s top pass catchers in the Jaguars’ 38-31 win last Saturday at Arkansas State.

His performance wasn’t just noticed by South Alabama fans; on Monday he was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.

It’s the second time this fall the junior wide receiver has been recognized after earning the same award on Sept. 7 following the Jaguars’ defeat of Southern Miss to begin the season. Tolbert is the first individual from the program to collect multiple weekly honors from the Sun Belt in the same year since Tra Minter did so in 2018, but the first-ever to be named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week on two occasions.

In the Jags’ victory over the Red Wolves, Tolbert recorded a career-best 10 receptions for a school game-record 252 yards — the third-highest total in Sun Belt Conference history — and three touchdowns; each of the scores came in the second half after South fell behind by 10 points. The Mobile native reached the end zone from 42 and 37 yards out in the third quarter to put the Jags back in front, and after the Red Wolves regained the lead in the final period his 51-yard touchdown catch put USA up for good.

Not only was it his second 100-yard game of the campaign, but with the effort, Tolbert became the school’s season record holder with 993 receiving yards this fall while tying the school standard with eight touchdown catches on the year.

Entering the Jags’ regular-season finale against Troy, he ranks second in the league in both catches and receiving yards per game. Tolbert is also fifth in the country in total receiving yards and tied with teammate Kawaan Baker for ninth nationally in touchdown receptions.

The annual “Battle For The Belt” will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN3.