The Baker Hornets, ranked No. 1 in Class 74 boys basketball much of the latter part of the season, fell to James Clemens 80-66 Thursday afternoon in a semifinal game of the AHSAA Final Four state tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The teams were close in the first half, tied at 18-18 after the first period and James Clemens leading 41-37 at halftime. But Clemens took charge in the third period, outscoring the Hornets 19-10 to lead 60-47 going into the final quarter. Baker couldn’t overcome that deficit.

The loss is a disappointing end to what had been a stellar season for Baker. The loss dropped the Hornets’ season record to 31-4 and brought to an end their 22-game win streak. Prior to the loss to Clemens, Baker hadn’t lost a game since mid-December.

Sophomore Labaron Philon, who has already received several scholarship offers from Division 1 schools, including Auburn, Alabama and South Alabama, led the way for the Hornets once again. He scored 29 points while also grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists and claiming two steals. Senior Jayven Williams scored 16 points, grabbed one rebound, offered two assists, one blocked shot and one steal, while Charles Taylor had eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Josh Flowers had six points, eight rebounds and one blocked shot.

Clemens was led by Jordan Frazier’s 18 points and nine rebounds. Keenan Walker had 16 points and eight rebounds, with Simon Walker adding 14 points and two boards. John Paul Gilmore had 12 points and six rebounds and Pierce Roper had six points and five rebounds. Clemens is now 22-9 on the year.

Baker shot just 36 percent from the floor while Clemens made 59 percent of its field goals. From 3-point range, Baker made just 27 percent while Clemens was on target 36 percent of the time. Baker missed seven of its final eight field goal attempts as well.

With Baker’s loss, six of the seven teams from the Mobile area that advanced to the AHSAA Final Four have been eliminated. Only St. Luke’s, in Class 2A girls’ play, remains in the tournament. The Wildcats will face four-time defending champion Pisgah Friday at 9 a.m. in the state championship game. Other area teams losing in the semifinals included the Davidson girls (7A), St. Paul’s girls (5A), Vigor girls (4A), McGill-Toolen boys (6A) and UMS-Wright boys (5A).