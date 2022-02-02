There will be no waiting period for James Madison in its move to the Sun Belt Conference. The school and the league, in a joint press conference on Wednesday, announced JMU will compete as a Sun Belt member in all sports sponsored by the Sun Belt Conference, including football, with an official transition date of July 1, 2022.

The announcement comes following a Nov. 6, 2021 announcement that the move would occur no later than July 1, 2023.

“We look forward to JMU competing as a full member of the Sun Belt Conference in the Fall of 2022,” Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement released by the league office. “I want to thank JMU President Jonathan Alger and Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne for positioning themselves so well to allow for such a quick transition. None of this could be possible without tremendous leadership and preparation. I’d also like to thank our current member institution presidents and athletic directors for helping make this transition for JMU take place a year ahead of schedule. We certainly appreciate the collaborative process.”

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

JMU will compete in the Sun Belt beginning in the Fall of 2022 in volleyball, cross country, women’s soccer, football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track & field, softball and baseball.

“JMU is ecstatic to be joining the Sun Belt Conference, and it’s a win-win for everyone involved that this transition will take place this July,” Bourne said. “Each of our sports will be a great fit for the Sun Belt and bring value to the conference while also being positioned to be successful from day one. I’d like to thank Keith Gill, the rest of the Sun Belt staff, and the member institution presidents and athletic directors for their hard work to make this happen.”

JMU football went 12-2 in its final season as a Football Championship Subdivision member, reaching the national semifinals for the fifth time in the past six years. The Dukes are 33-5 in three seasons under head coach Curt Cignetti.

“We believe that JMU is uniquely situated for a successful transition to playing FBS football,” said Bourne. “Given the overall strength of our program and the attractiveness of the move to the Sun Belt, we did not feel it was in our best interest to construct a gradual transition. The opportunity to play a full FBS schedule as a member of the Sun Belt, including five FBS programs visiting Bridgeforth Stadium, is a significant step forward for our program and our university.”

South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann said he was pleased JMU will be joining the league sooner rather than later.

“James Madison is a tremendous addition to the Sun Belt Conference,” he said. “Not only do they make sense geographically, but they also have programs that are highly successful regionally and nationally and they fit with the institutions of the Sun Belt Conference. It’s great for James Madison and it’s great for the Sun Belt Conference.”

Beginning July 1, 2022, members of the Sun Belt Conference will include App State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.

Three other schools are also set to join the league, though the exact date of the beginning of their membership is not yet known. The three schools — all currently members of Conference USA — are Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion. When those schools officially join the league the Sun Belt will have 14 members, with each school fielding a football program. It was recently announced the Sun Belt’s two non-football-playing members, Texas-Arlington and Little Rock, will be exiting the conference to join other leagues. Little Rock is joining the Ohio Valley Conference while the Arlington will join the Western Athletic Conference.