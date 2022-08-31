According to Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, even a personal invite isn’t enough to lure him into a coffee shop coming to the area.

Despite controversy after Kennon’s comments at an Orange Beach City Council meeting in August, the longtime mayor isn’t backing down from his original statements regarding Bad Ass Coffee, which is slated to open its doors in mid-September.

Kennon’s comments came after a Facebook user who was streaming the meeting live asked a question about the city’s “In God we Trust” saying stamped above the council member’s seats and how they could allow a business with a name such as Bad Ass Coffee to open up a shop in Orange Beach.

“It cheapens our neighborhood, it cheapens our community and I will never buy a cup of coffee from there ever and I would hope the community would do the same thing,” Kennon said in response to the Facebook comment during the meeting. “I don’t think we are prudes by any means, but there is no reason for anything that I wouldn’t want my 8- or 9-year-old to see on a public sign in our town. It shows they have no respect for us, what we stand for and what our brand is. They’re just here to make a buck.”

However, while Kennon hasn’t changed the way he feels about the company’s name, he does feel as though the messaging has slipped through the cracks.

“The thing that bothers me is that this was all blown out of proportion because of the media. We have never said that Bad Ass Coffee cannot come to Orange Beach,” Kennon said. “We have never denied them a business license, we have not called for boycotts and we never even had a discussion about it. The question just came up in a council meeting and it was my opinion on the matter.”

This isn’t the first time Kennon and the Orange Beach City Council have made headlines for views against “vulgarity.” A decade ago, the city adopted an ordinance prohibiting shops from displaying items deemed “vulgar, indecent, lewd or otherwise plainly offensive,” drawing criticism far and wide for what many considered an overreach by the local government.

However, Kennon sees his stance — along with that of most, if not all, council members — as good for his town and representative of the majority of citizens.

“We put an ordinance in place to put all vulgar items behind closed doors so that children couldn’t see them because some of the stuff out there was absolutely disgusting,” Kennon said. “When we took the stand against vulgar T-shirts, I got hundreds and hundreds of emails from all across the country about me being Hitler and censoring things. But by the same token, the number of positives and ‘thank yous’ I got from taking a stand were through the roof as well. We always benefit when we take a very conservative, family values stand, no matter what anyone else thinks.”

But despite the mayor’s strong feelings in opposition to the name, the company is extending a coffee-flavored olive branch in response.

“We welcome everybody,” Royal Aloha Franchise Company Senior Vice President of Marketing Chris Ruszkowski said. “The mayor may say he doesn’t want to come in for a cup of coffee, but we welcome him in to try our coffee. We welcome everyone in and we don’t discriminate.”

While the company name might draw attention for the “wrong” reasons, its roots lie in Hawaiian tradition.

According to the Bad Ass Coffee Shop official website, inspiration for the name comes from donkeys of Kona, Hawaii, which would carry loads of coffee beans down the island’s mountains. The native people of Kona then named the donkeys the “Bad Ass Ones” due to their reliably strong, but stubborn nature in carrying the cargo back and forth.

“This company was built 33 years ago on the island of Kona in Hawaii, home to probably the best coffee in the world,” Ruszkowski said. “And the donkeys were used to help bring coffee down the mountainsides and they were given the name the ‘Bad Ass Ones’ and we take great pride in our name.”

One might think the company would have to deal with complaints about the name on a fairly consistent basis, considering most of the shops currently operate in more conservative markets. However, Ruszkowski said this is the first time since he has been with the company that he can recall a city official being this displeased with the company’s name.

“Since 2019, we haven’t run into any city officials having an objection with our name unless there was something that happened prior to our company taking over,” Ruszkowski said.

For Kennon, the point boils down to a plain and simple message.

“The idea that we are fighting with them about coming to Orange Beach is just false,” Kennon said. “They have a right to have the name Bad Ass Coffee and we will honor that right. But if you don’t like the name, don’t buy the coffee. What a lot of people don’t realize is there are millions of conservatives out there that love towns that take these kinds of stands because they know it’s a place they can go and be safe where it’s clean and protected. We want folks to know you’re safe and protected and we don’t put up with nonsense down here.”