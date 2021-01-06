Band: Nerf the World

Date: Friday, Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Big Beach Brewing Company, 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), bigbeachbrewing.com

Tickets: Free

Big Beach Brewing will be filling Friday evening with a collaborative jam session featuring three masters of improvisation. Nerf the World combines the improvisational talents of keyboardist Chris Spies, guitarist Brooks Hubbert and drummer John Milham.

Spies and Milham earned notoriety through their time in Kung Fu Mama. However, their respective musical paths have been impressive as well. In addition to his solo material, Milham has spent time with Molly Thomas & The Rare Birds, Johnny Sansone, The Bodhi Trio, The Lost Cause Minstrels and many more. Spies also maintains a rich musical legacy. His keys have accented the sounds of Russell Batiste, George Porter Jr., Papa Mali and Johnny Vidacovich. In recent years, Spies has been performing with Honey Island Swamp Band and Matador! Soul Sounds.

Hubbert has definitely made his presence known in the Gulf Coast music scene, too. This musical powerhouse demonstrates undeniable talent both as a solo artist and with a band. As a one-man act, Hubbert has been known to use live looping techniques during performances. This allows him to improvise at a moment’s notice, which makes each show a totally unique experience. In addition to his own projects, Hubbert has been seen sharing the stage with artists ranging from the late Col. Bruce Hampton to the enigmatic Mike Dillon.

While all three artists wait for touring to resume, Spies, Hubbert and Milham have formed Nerf the World to pass the time, which is a good thing for locals. Those joining Nerf the World at Big Beach can expect an evening filled with jazzed-infused psychedelic rock that refuses to adhere to any musical boundaries. The trio’s individual backgrounds and musical prowess on stage should result in a shared artistic chemistry that should create a truly exceptional live performance.