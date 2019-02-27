Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl has announced a political campaign for Alabama’s First Congressional District seat to replace Rep. Bradley Byrne, who declared his candidacy for the 2020 election to the U.S. Senate last week.



Carl, a Republican, made the announcement on the Midday Mobile radio show on FM Talk 106.5 Wednesday. Since 2012, he has served as the commissioner in Mobile County’s third district, which includes parts of Mobile, Theodore and southern Mobile County.

In a subsequent press release, Carl touted his background as a businessman noting, as a county commissioner, he “voted consistently against burdensome taxes,” and focused on “creating economic opportunity and good-paying jobs.”



He also launched a preemptive attack on “the left” and “whining liberals.”



“Like President Trump, I am unafraid to make a decision, even if it is initially unpopular, for the good of Alabama families. I won’t be bullied into submission by the left and their internet lynch mobs,” Carl said. “I’m an outsider, a job creator and a businessman looking to get things done – I am beholden to nobody. I have never taken no for an answer, and I will work to bring the tough lessons we learn in the real world to [Washington] D.C.”

Carl’s full campaign announcement can be read below.



So far, Carl is the only candidate to officially declare in the race. However, other current and former coastal Alabama politicos have expressed varying degrees of interest including Alabama House Rep. Chris Pringle and State Sen. Bill Hightower.



Byrne will be challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, who was elected during a special election in 2017 as Alabama’s first Democratic senator in 25 years. However, the Republican primary to determine Jones’ 2020 opponent is projected to be a crowded one.

Jerry Carl campaign statement:

“I was proud to announce my campaign to represent Alabama’s First District in Congress today.

Since starting my first company at the age of 25, to eventually building several other businesses ranging from real estate to timber to church furniture, I have lived the American Dream that I am fighting to preserve for future generations.

Now is not the time to sit on the sidelines, and I have never been one to let things lie. When I became frustrated with Mobile government, I ran for the County Commission to make change, and I won.

I still serve on that Commission today as a much-needed and vocal fiscal hawk and advocate for pro-growth, job-creating policies. I abstained from taking a taxpayer-funded salary my first two years in office, have voted consistently AGAINST burdensome taxes, and have poured my heart into creating economic opportunity and good-paying jobs for Alabama families.

And like President Trump, I am unafraid to make a decision, even if it is initially unpopular, for the good of Alabama families. I won’t be bullied into submission by the left and their internet lynch mobs. As an avid hunter, I’m a lifelong supporter of our Second Amendment rights, and as a Christian saved by God’s grace, I believe all human life should be protected… from the moment of conception.

Alabama’s First District brings together the richness of Alabama and all its beauty. And we need a strong, consistent, fearless leader fighting for conservative values in Congress. I’m an outsider, a job creator, and a businessman looking to get things done – I am beholden to nobody. I have never taken no for an answer and I will work to bring the tough lessons we learn in the real world to DC.

Whining liberals don’t scare me, and I will fight to build the wall along our southern border to stem the tide of drugs and crime from flowing across it. I will also make it clear to Congress that a 90% tax rate on hard-working Alabamians is dead on arrival, and most of all I will STAND with President Trump in his fight to take on the liberals and their special interest cronies.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed outgoing State Sen. Rusty Glover among those who could be interested in running for Alabama’s First Congressional seat. Glover has since told Lagniappe he is not interested in seeking that position.













