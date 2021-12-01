A team of contractors led by Jesco Construction will be building the new commercial terminal at the Brookley Aeroplex.

The Mobile Airport Authority Board approved a recommendation from President Chris Curry, picking the team of Jesco-Yates, Volkert Engineering, Dorch-Figures and others for the job.

Now, Curry and MAA will begin negotiations on a contract to begin construction of the project, which is estimated to cost more than $250 million.

“We received five bids and all five were put together in a similar way,” Curry said. “Through a (request for qualifications) they were the team that was most qualified by scoring standard. I recommended them and now we’ll negotiate a contract.”

MAA is familiar with Jesco, as the company did the retrofitting for the building that became the low-cost terminal at Brookley. Locally, the company also built Hancock-Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama. Jesco also did a rehabilitation project for the Montgomery Regional Airport, he said.

MAA and Jesco now have 60 days to negotiate the fees related to the construction, or the board can pick the next most qualified suitor, Curry said.

“We had five proposals, but one did not move forward,” he said. “All four are qualified to build a terminal.”

To help come up with an appropriate price for construction, Curry said the MAA will most likely hire a fee consultant to help with negotiations.

With a team chosen, Curry said he expects vertical construction on the new terminal to begin in about a year. The only hold up is the needed relocation of a number of businesses currently within the new airport’s footprint.