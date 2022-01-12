Photos — “My Name Is Sara” | Watchout Studio — “Persian Lessons” | Hype Film — “Kiss Me Kosher” | ARTE

It is time again to ring in a new year with the thoughtful and diverse films featured in the 21st annual Mobile Jewish Film Festival. And you probably won’t be shocked to learn that the festival will be held in an entirely virtual format this year.

All films can be viewed online anytime between 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 and midnight on Jan. 30. On Jan. 13, ticket holders will receive a virtual access pass via email with a link to the virtual portal where they can view every film. If you are a pass holder, simply log into the virtual portal anytime until Jan. 30 to view the films. Once you hit play, you will have 48 hours to complete the film. Individual film tickets are $9. Festival passes are $65. To purchase tickets go to mobilejewishfederation.org and click on “Mobile Jewish Film Festival 2022” or call 251-490-4872.

Here are the films you can enjoy, ranging from lighthearted romantic comedies to deeply personal documentaries.

“Chasing Portraits”: Spanning three generations, “Chasing Portraits” is a deeply moving narrative of the richness of one man’s art, the devastation of war and one woman’s unexpected path to healing. Filmmaker Elizabeth Rynecki turned her camera on her own family to locate paintings made by her great grandfather shortly before World War II.

“Carl Laemmle”: This documentary explores the extraordinary life of Carl Laemmle, the German-Jewish immigrant who founded Universal Pictures. He had an extraordinarily progressive career at Universal Studios, which included hiring female movie director Lois Weber as the highest-paid director on his movie lot. When he left the movie business, he dedicated his life to bringing Jewish families over from Nazi Germany, eventually saving more than 300 families.

“Persian Lessons”: The most popular film on the Jewish Film Festival circuit in 2021, this is the story of a Jewish prisoner who pretends to be Iranian to escape being shot. He is then forced to teach Farsi, a language he doesn’t speak, to a Nazi superior.

“Thou Shalt Not Hate”: Originally premiering at the Venice Film Festival, “Thou Shalt Not Hate” is an intriguing film that explores how a split-second decision at a traffic accident triggers repercussions for a Jewish surgeon and a neo-Nazi’s daughter. Author Roy Hoffman will lead a virtual discussion following the film.

“Kiss Me Kosher”: Sparks fly when two families from wildly different backgrounds collide to plan a same-sex wedding in this light-hearted, romantic comedy. Juliane Köhler, Bernhard Schütz, Irit Kaplan and John Carroll Lynch round out a delightful international cast in Shirel Peleg’s brave, subversive debut that finds laugh-out-loud comedy in even the darkest, most cringeworthy situations. (Adult themes)

“Irmi”: “Irmi” is a deeply personal documentary made by the subject’s daughter, who was inspired by her mother’s story and her spirit. The film provides insight into how unexpected events and chance encounters can both shape life and reveal its true nature. Irmi Selver lived to be 97 and wrote a memoir about her long life, which included the unspeakable loss of her husband and children in the Holocaust and the many subsequent jobs she held, languages she spoke and countries she called home.

“My Name Is Sara”: “My Name Is Sara” tells the true-life story of Sara Goralnik, a 13-year-old Polish Jewish girl who loses her entire family during the Holocaust. She struggles to outlast the Nazis and fights to keep alive her Jewish faith. Hiding in plain sight disguised as an Orthodox Christian in the Ukrainian countryside, she is taken in by a farmer and his wife who harbor their own secrets.

“The Crossing”: “The Crossing” is an astounding WWII adventure story that follows four Norwegian children — two Jewish and two Christians — as they attempt to cross the border into neutral Sweden.

The educational outreach of the festival will again teach the lessons of understanding and respect to area students during the Julien E. Marx Student Holocaust Film Series. To see trailers for all the films or for more information, visit mobilejewishfederation.org or call 251-490-4872.

