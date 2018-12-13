SUBMITTED — The members of the Mobile County Judicial commission would like to announce that Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Jill Phillips to the office of Circuit Court Judge, Mobile County, Place 7 which was vacated because of the election of Judge Sarah Stewart to the Alabama Supreme Court.

Judge Phillips was appointed in 2015 to the position of District Court Judge after serving 15 years as an Assistant District Attorney in Mobile County. In the District Attorney’s Office, she prosecuted high-profile violent crimes and was named Assistant District Attorney of the Year, 2014, for the state of Alabama by the Alabama District Attorneys’ Investigators Association.

Judge Phillips expressed her gratitude to the Governor and the members of the local commission, “I am very honored to have been appointed by Governor Ivey to the Circuit Court bench. I look forward to continuing my career of service to our State and County in this new position.”