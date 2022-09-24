Roughly 500 were in attendance Friday afternoon during the University of South Alabama’s inauguration ceremony for its fourth-ever president, Josiah “Jo” Bonner Jr.

The resounding message: the former five-term congressman is expected to strengthen the university’s connections to resources and help propel it forward as “the flagship of the Gulf Coast.”

Former chair of the USA Board of Trustees Jimmy Shumock described Bonner’s selection as timely during the event’s opening address. He said Bonner resonates with the theme for the university’s fourth and next chapter.

Shumock said founding president Dr. Frederick Whiddon helped establish South Alabama’s vision when it opened in 1963 and led it to quickly become a critical resource for medical training and local health care.

Under president Gordon Moulton, who was appointed in 1998, Shumock said South Alabama was sharpened as an educational institution and adopted rigorous academic standards. When Dr. Tony Waldrop was made president in 2014, Shumock said, the university made vast strides as a research institution and grants and funding surged to new heights.

“Now it’s time for a transformational leader to take this university to the next level,” Shumock said, explaining Bonner’s character and proven service for Alabama’s Gulf Coast in congress for a decade make him the right person at the right time.

Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, a Mobile native, spoke during the ceremony and said Bonner was “made for such a time as this.”

Hawkins said nationwide, there is declining confidence in higher education’s legitimacy, declining enrollment, abandonment among colleges from traditional values and a lack of good leaders.

“These problems mean there are great opportunities,” Hawkins said. “And great opportunities require great leadership. [Bonner] has demonstrated servant leadership from the halls of Congress to the Governor’s office.”

During the event, Bonner was celebrated with an appearance and address by Gov. Kay Ivey, for whom he most recently served as chief of staff.

“While we certainly miss him in the governor’s office, I could not be more proud today to witness my former chief of staff, my good friend, take the helm at the University of South Alabama,“ Ivey said. “I know [Bonner] is uniquely gifted for the work of a university president in being his longtime friend. Jo is a bridge builder and he believes in the power of a team.”

Ivey noted she grew up with Bonner and his older brother, Jimmy, in Wilcox County.

“I always knew Jo would be president of the ‘USA’ one day,” Ivey said, with a laugh.

In a video address, U.S. Terri Sewell (D-Selma) commended the university for Bonner’s selection as its new president. She said Bonner, who was elected as a Republican, had a proven record of working with her across the aisle in Congress and a particular ability to meet others halfway.

“That is why I know the possibilities of this university are endless under the helm of Jo Bonner,” she said. “It doesn’t hurt to have a political veteran in your corner when you need one, especially one who understands how to access the critical resources we know that students rely on for first-class education.”

Bonner’s history in politics stirred skepticism among some members of South Alabama’s student body and faculty during the university’s national search last year to replace former president Tony Waldrop.

Now having served 10 months in the president’s office, Bonner told reporters following the ceremony those same students have given him a chance like he initially asked, and he is forming close relationships with many. He said he is continuing to reach out to faculty members who have had concerns and is working to build relationships.

During his remarks, Bonner said the university is committed to inclusion and to ensuring “that for everyone, [USA] is a place that feels like home.”

He noted the old Alumni Hall has been reopened as the university’s new Multicultural Leadership Center, calling it a “reflection” of the school’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). He also announced for the first time Dr. Joél Lewis Bellingsley will be appointed as Vice President of Diversity and Community Engagement.

Bonner said building the college physically is on the horizon. He said a number of large building initiatives are already planned, including a new performance hall funded by an anonymous $20 million donation.

The new Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine facility is expected to break ground next year. Bonner revealed during his address the state-of-the-art center will be built from the ground up, and not as a renovation as originally planned.

The new medical facility has received funding of $140 million over the last year, including a $30 million gift from the USA Foundation, a $50 million earmark from Ivey, and a $60 million appropriation from U.S Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa).

Faced with declining enrollment numbers for the sixth year, Bonner said his administration will be stressing enrollment and student retention. Despite a large number of capital improvements on the table, Bonner said he is pushing to keep student costs affordable and competitive. He said he wants surging enrollment numbers to be what generates needed revenues to continue to grow the school.

“I’ve appointed a committee to take on an ambitious but critical task of proposing a strategic enrollment and retention plan for our university. Because let me be clear, we are committed to growing our enrollment and our students must be given the support they need in every chance to be successful. If not, we will have failed them, and failure is not an option,” Bonner said.

Following the ceremony, Bonner told Lagniappe seeing everyone in attendance at the ceremony was an “overwhelmingly powerful moment.”

Bonner said he has devoted himself to learning about the university since he began in January and it’s given him a deep appreciation for the school.

“We’ve got students from all 50 states, all 67 [Alabama] counties and 63 countries,” he said. “We’re not just a small little local college, located in Mobile. We’re a nationally recognized, regional university that’s making a bigger impact.”

