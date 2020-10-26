Former Mobile County Commissioner Freeman Jockisch, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015 after being convicted of a federal charge of “attempting to lure a child for unlawful sex,” was denied early release Oct. 7. Jockisch had sought “compassionate release” in August, citing his age (75) and pre-existing medical conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Court Judge Callie Granade acknowledged Jockisch is eligible for compassionate release, but “given the nature” of his crime, his 120-month sentence was warranted.

“While the court notes Jockisch’s position that he has made substantial rehabilitation efforts while incarcerated and that he has a low risk of recidivism due to his age, the Court finds that the seriousness of his offense and the length of time in which he has been imprisoned warrant his continued imprisonment,” Grenade wrote. “Accordingly, the Court finds that early release would fail to reflect the seriousness of his offense, promote respect for the law, provide just punishment, afford adequate deterrence, and protect the public.”

Jockisch was arrested by the Saraland Police Department in November 2013 in a sting operation after arriving at a hotel room where he believed was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex. Upon arrest, he claimed he was going to minister to what he believed was a troubled child.

He has challenged his conviction twice since, but each appeal has been denied. He has also challenged Granade’s denial of his compassionate release to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.