Joe Cain Day in 2021 will be called the same thing in Mobile as it is everywhere else — Sunday.

The parade named in honor of the man credited with reviving Mardi Gras in Mobile has officially been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Cain Parading Society President Steve Cain confirmed. He said a number of members are at greater risk of contracting the virus due to age and comorbidities so it just cannot take place in February.

“It’s pretty obvious — I don’t think they’ll be any parade anywhere in Mobile next year,” he said. “There’s no way to prepare and have floats ready.”

The traditional footmarchers that lead the procession have yet to cancel and don’t plan to cancel unless they have no other choice, Wayne Dean, who portrays the Joe Cain character of Chief Slaccabamorinico.

While Cain said the two groups share a permit, Dean said the groups split and have had separate permits since 2014.

Dean said he’s disappointed at the prospect of having few or no events during the 2021 Carnival season, but he added its understandable.

“I’m not happy, but it’s a situation just like in World War I and World War II where we have to make modifications,” he said. “If you can come up with a Plan B, or make modifications to make it safe you do that.”

For the footmarchers, it would be easier to distance then it would be for folks on floats as part of the parading society.

Regardless of what happens to the Carnival festivities, Dean said the chief will make a number of appearances, even “if it’s just the chief and donkey.”