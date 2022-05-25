A father to five children currently in the Mobile County Public School System, Johnny Hatcher will win the Republican primary for a seat on the school board, according to unofficial election results.

Hatcher will take the seat in January without Democratic opposition, after defeating Clem Richardson with 4,247 votes to 3,129, with 94 percent of precincts reporting.

“I’m excited to get in there and start fixing the problems,” he said.

Hatcher, who also has three adult children who graduated from Mobile County schools, said the biggest issue is students aren’t being challenged academically.

“I have five adopted children in the system and we fight with (the schools) to get the children educated and we get nothing but pushback,” he said.