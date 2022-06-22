Michael Johnson of Mobile took top honors in the Regular Division and Chris Hummel of Birmingham was the top performer in the Senior Division of last weekend’s Lite Scratch Tour stop at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope. The tournament, a two-day, 36-hole event played Friday and Saturday, found Johnson shooting a 3-under-par 69 in the first round and an even-par 72 in Round 2 to win the Regular Division by four shots over runner-up Conner Elder of Mobile. Vince Cave placed third, with Alan Allgood taking fourth and Lee Engerson and Forrest Crabtree tying for fifth. Grady Lodes and Rod Kinsey Jr. tied for seventh place, followed by Logan Rawson in ninth place and Van Thigpen in 10th place. In the Senior Division, Hummel also shot 3-under, turning in rounds of 71 and 70. Danny Spybey and Kurt Wielkens, both of Spanish Fort, tied for second at 3-over. Wayne Gardner and Terry Chapman tied for fourth and Scott McDade and Fred Clark tied for sixth. David Pitre finished eighth while Obie Artwell, Andy Williams and Stan Self tied for ninth place. The next Lite Scratch Tour tournament is scheduled for July 9-10 at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail stop — Magnolia Grove Golf Course. The Crossings Course will be the site of the tournament. Only two tournaments remain to be played this season following the Magnolia Grove tournament — July 23-24 at Mobile’s Azalea City Golf Course and Aug. 27-28 at Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores.

Johnson, Spybey lead standings

Following the tournament at Rock Creek, Michael Johnson leads the Lite Scratch Tour Regular Division standings while Danny Spybey is the Senior Division leader. The standings will decide the respective Player of the Year winners and are determined by points earned by way of performance in Lite Scratch Tour events. Following Johnson in the Regular Division standings are Conner Elder in second place, Forrest Crabtree in third, Haymes Snedeker in fourth and Ryan Davis in fifth. Van Thigpen is in sixth place, followed by Andy Stacey in seventh, Matt Ritchie in eighth, Rod Kinsey Jr. in ninth and Grady Lodes in 10th. In the Senior Division, Spybey is followed by Richard Jeffers in second place and Davis Sellers in third. Scott McDade holds down fourth place, with George Walker in fifth and David Pitre in sixth. Andy Williams is in seventh place, followed by Claud Cooper in eighth, James Prim in ninth and Emile Vaughn in 10th.

Future Masters underway

The annual Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament is underway at the Dothan Country Club this week. The tournament has featured some of the country’s top junior boys players for several years, its list of winners including Stewart Cink, Jerry Pate, Bubba Watson, Bob Tway and Wilmer’s Robby Shelton. This year’s tournament features competition in four age divisions — 10 and under, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18. There are players from the Lagniappe coverage area who are scheduled to compete in the event. In the 15-18 age division, local players include Mobile’s Ken Brown, Michael Crocker, Thomas Crane and John Stubbs, as well as Elberta’s Cole Komyati, Daphne’s Blake Cornell, Point Clear’s Miles Miller and Fairhope’s Trip Duke. The 13-14 division has one area player — Mobile’s Buddy Fleming — while the 11-12 division features two players from Mobile — Henry Brown and Jackson Stubbs. Mobile’s Joe Hamilton is the lone local player in the 10-and-under division. The divisions play differing schedules during the week, with some age divisions overlapping at times. Check scores at the tournament website at futuremastersgolf.com.

Area players in event

Another competitive tournament begins Wednesday at Highland Park Golf Course in Birmingham when the third annual Alabama State 13 and Under Junior Championship is played. The two-day, 36-hole event also has some local flavor. Entered in the boys’ 12-13 age division are local players Cecil Akridge (Mobile), Henry Brown (Mobile), Alex Seahorn (Daphne), Murray Walker (Loxley), Waylon White (Fairhope), Jackson Stubbs (Mobile) and Alex Foster (Mobile). In the boys’ 9-11 competition, Joe Hamilton (Mobile) and Remy Graf (Mobile) are the local entrants, with Cam Breves of Mobile the only local entrant in the boys’ 6-8 age division. There is also competition in each of the aforementioned age divisions for girls, though no local players are listed as entrants. The Alabama Golf Association conducts the tournament.