According to a press release yesterday, Baldwin Court Services Inc. Director Jonathan Armstrong has announced he will seek election to the Baldwin County Commission District 2 seat.

A graduate of Troy University, Armstrong founded Baldwin Court Services Inc. in 1998 and has served as director for 23 years.

Armstrong previously served on the Baldwin County Commission from 2000-2004 and said he looks forward to the opportunity to work for the citizens of Baldwin County once again.

After careful consideration, and with the blessing of my wife, I have decided to seek the position of Baldwin County Commissioner District 2,” Armstrong said. “Like so many others, I fell in love with Baldwin County and the unique opportunities it offers. From clean water initiatives to the safety of our communities and quality education opportunities, I will work every day to ensure that Baldwin County remains the greatest place to live and raise a family for generations to come.”

Armstrong and his wife, Dr. Amy Armstrong, have two children, Grace and Jack, and are members of Eastern Shore Baptist Church in Daphne.

The Baldwin County Commission’s District 2 covers the unincorporated areas of the Eastern Shore from the Spanish Fort area to Weeks Bay, but Commissioners are elected countywide. The district is currently represented by Joe Davis. The primary election is set for May 24, 2022.