The Starting Strength system is a program based on barbell training. The idea behind the system is that a lack of strength compromises both athletic performance and the quality of life as someone ages.

There are gyms spread throughout the United States, as well as in Belgium and Singapore, which offer one-on-one training. However, missing from that list was a location for local residents.

That has now changed. Michael Jones recently opened the Mobile Athletic Club to provide the Starting Strength techniques to anyone along the northern Gulf Coast.

“Starting Strength has been around for some time,” said Jones, who played rugby and lifted weights while attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas. “It is the barbell model that the CrossFit training is based on.

“Starting Strength was something I followed. When the first franchise opened in Dallas, I got in touch with the head coach (Brent Carter) and got hired as a staff coach. He mentored me and helped me get my coaching credential.”

Jones said the process was grueling.

“To be a Starting Strength coach, it is the most difficult credential in the fitness industry,” he said. “The fail rate is like 95 percent.”

There are currently less than 200 Starting Strength coaches in the world.

Sharing his knowledge

While he was working toward a Doctorate of Philosophy, Jones was teaching at Lakehill Preparatory, a private school in Dallas.

“They learned about my penchant for lifting and pulled me into their football program,” he said. “During my first year as head strength coach, we went to the state playoffs. In my second year, we won the state title.”

During this time, he met Mobile native Kelsey Smith in Dallas. After getting married in July 2021, they decided to move to Alabama.

“The circumstances were right,” Jones said. “Dallas already had a Starting Strength gym, and there was not one in Mobile. This was an opportunity to have the first one in the state.”

The response has been impressive. He has one client who drives three hours from the Florida Panhandle to get trained, while another makes the trip from Pensacola.

“This is the most efficient strength-building business,” Jones said. “Not only is it great for athletes, but it can really make a difference in someone’s life.”

He mentioned a 74-year-old client he had in Dallas.

“He could not get off the toilet on his own or bathe himself,” Jones said. “Two years later, he was able to squat over 200 pounds.

“We coach basic barbell movements. It is very rigorous but we are very careful. It is the most efficient way to move with weight on your back or in your hands.”

The Starting Strength program is known for its personal attention.

“We don’t just say go squat XYZ amount,” Jones said. “I work out with them. I coach them rep by rep on every single movement they do. They get stronger every single time.”

History of the program

The Starting Strength system is based on the experiences of Mark Rippetoe. For more than 30 years, he was a competitive powerlifter, Olympic weightlifting coach, gym owner and the author of several books. The program also includes a systematic analysis of the physics of human movement under the barbell.

According to StartingStrength.com, barbell training is simply loaded human movement, and the Starting Strength system makes use of the most basic movement patterns that work the entire body as a coordinated system, gradually increasing loads that make the whole body stronger, in a logical, understandable, time-tested manner — the way athletes have gotten stronger for millennia.

The program emphasizes the fact that strength is the basis of a person’s interaction with their environment. It affects health and quality of life, athletic performance and combat/disaster performance.

Local event planned

Also available on the website is a list of special seminars and training camps. The first time an event in Mobile has appeared is for one focused on “The Squat.” It is set for March 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

“I expect to get people from the local CrossFit gyms who want a checkup on their technique,” Jones said. “There will be others who have heard of Starting Strength, who have watched the online videos and now want to work personally in a one-on-one environment.”

After arriving in Mobile, Jones built a facility at his home near the University of South Alabama. Since it can only accommodate four clients at a time, the squat event will be in another location.

“We will be at the AMP Performance gym on Sidney Phillips Drive,” Jones said. “They have a larger work area, and we will be able to see more people.”

Jones said this is an exciting moment for his young business.

“This will be the first Starting Strength event in this area,” Jones said. “We wanted to host a smaller event to start before hosting something bigger.

“Someone who comes here could become a full-time client or could take what they learn and go on their own. Even someone who has never squatted can come. They just need to register in advance because we do limit the number of people who we can work with at one time.”

Additional details on the squat training can be found at aasgaardco.com. For more information on the Mobile program, Jones can be reached at 214-926-4939. You can also follow him at instagram.com/mobileathleticclub.

“My favorite thing is getting people stronger,” Jones said, “and that makes them better.”