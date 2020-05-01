A group of Democratic senators, including Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, are sponsoring legislation they say would help U.S. businesses and workers survive the COVID-19 pandemic in a “cost-effective” and “efficient” way.

In a conference call with national media, Jones was joined by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont and Richard Blumenthal, D, Connecticut, to promote the Payroll Security Program and ask colleagues to consider it in the next round of stimulus funding.

With more than 30 million Americans out of work and many states’ unemployment systems struggling to keep up with the demand of skyrocketing claims, Warner said it’s time for the country to consider a measure he compared to systems already in place in many European countries — countries he said have seen single-digit unemployment increases.

“This is not happening in Europe with direct intervention and with payroll support. There’s not massive unemployment like in our country,” Warner added.

The model is simple, Warner said, and it “modifies” portions of the Payroll Protection Program, which has been funded by congress twice since the pandemic began. Businesses or nonprofits that can show a 20-percent decline in revenue due to the pandemic would be eligible for the government funds, which would be guaranteed to cover payroll up to $90,000 per employee.

The relief would last for at least six months and the senators hope it could come online as the PPP begins to be phased out at the end of the eight-week period.

“I think congress has acted unanimously over the last couple weeks to put $2.7 trillion into the economy,” Warner said. “There may be a better, more efficient way…. We think this is worthy of consideration.”

Sanders, a former Democratic presidential candidate, touted the efficiency of the plan as well, saying it would relieve employees of burdensome paperwork related to unemployment claims and would allow them to stay on employer-funded healthcare plans and avoid Medicaid, which would ultimately save the federal government money.

“We agree, I think, in terms of implementation that it’s a heck of a lot simpler than what we currently have,” Sanders said. “The average worker will not have to fill out forms for unemployment. It’s a simple approach that brings support to employees. I think it’s the most cost-effective way to go.”

The cost for the proposal has yet to be calculated, but estimates for a similar plan in the House have run between $500 billion and $600 billion per quarter, Warner said. However, he added, that doesn’t include savings from private health insurance coverage and the elimination of other stimulus proposals that would be phased out.

Jones stopped short of calling current PPP and economic disaster loan programs from the Small Business Administration failures, but he did say they were put together quickly and the lack of planning has led to gaps. This plan, he said, would be an attempt to “save the economy.”

“It’s more efficient,” Jones said. “This will be more efficient and more cost effective in the long run.”

Jones said the bill would also provide “psychological” relief to both workers and employers and prevent the hassle of signing up for and receiving unemployment.

“No one should minimize the psychological benefit of staying on the payroll,” he said. “There’s something to being able to say ‘I’m still on the payroll, or ‘I’ve still got a job,’ or ‘I’ve still got a business.’”

Blumenthal touted the bill’s ability to allow businesses to hold on to valued members of its workforce, who might otherwise find a different job or leave the area.

“With a steady payroll, or a steady paycheck, we can assure those employees can go back to work when this ends,” he said. “If we fail to assure those measures now, we’re kneecapping our recovery.”

None of the senators felt the PPP should be ended, and while acknowledging its issues, each supported the idea of adding this new stream of funding to the PPP as it is set to expire over the next eight weeks.

When asked about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s insistence that the bill come with “blanket” immunity from COVID-19 litigation for employers, Warner said that was a “non-starter.”

Jones added that sides could negotiate over that insistence, if McConnell would allow for Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines related to the disease. Blumenthal said he doesn’t believe McConnell’s proposal is “serious.”