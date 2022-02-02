Velus Jones Jr. doesn’t know how many interviews he has to do, how many routes he needs to run, how many catches he needs to make or how many punts and/or kickoffs he needs to return this week. He doesn’t care if teams view him as a kick returner, a punt returner, a wide receiver or all of the above. He just wants to show NFL coaches, scouts and general managers what he can do. And he’s specific as to what he brings to the table.

“People can call me what they want, but at the end of the day I’m a playmaker and a game-changer,” he said during a Wednesday morning Reese’s Senior Bowl press conference at the Mobile Convention Center.

Jones, a 5-foot-11, 203-pounder who was a standout at Saraland High School before signing to play at Southern Cal. He later transferred to Tennessee where he played his final two seasons. He is one of four local players participating in the Senior Bowl this week.

“It really doesn’t bother me,” Jones said of all the various testing, physical and mental, players are asked to undergo during the week. “Anything they need me to do, I’ll do it. The type of player I am, I know what I bring to the table; film don’t lie. Watch the film of how relentless I am when I don’t have the ball in my hands. I feel like I’m a great blocker also, not just a great playmaker with the ball in his hands. I feel like I’m pretty good with special teams with the kick return team and the punt return team. This is my first year with the punt return team. I feel I put enough on tape with the NFL scouts to show them that I am really different in this year’s draft.”

Jones caught 62 passes this past season for the Vols, good for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a punt returner, he was No. 1 in the SEC in punt return average at 15.11 yards, and second in the league kickoff return average at 27.3. In a game against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium, Jones displayed his kick return abilities, returning a kick 96 yards for a score. He was selected Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in the SEC and a first-team All-SEC selection. His 1,727 all-purpose yards this past season ranks No. 2 all-time at Tennessee.

“It’s been amazing, just learning things you didn’t know before — all the route concepts, how to be a pro, how to pay attention to details and really lock in to things in a short amount of time. It’s been a great experience and I wouldn’t take it for granted,” Jones said of his time thus far at the Senior Bowl.

He noted he grew up watching the game and its practice sessions as a youngster and is happy to now be a participant in the all-star game.

“It’s gone well,” he said of the week. “The NFL scouts are looking for people to be themselves and I’m really good with that. If they ask around the building, people who know who I am and the type of person that I am, that’s exactly what I give them. I’m going to be me at the end of the day. Nothing will ever change. What you see is what you get.

“It’s great to be around great wide receivers. We’re learning from each other and helping each other to evolve our game. I know Jalen (Tolbert) and I know some of these other guys or at least have heard about them. It’s great to come back and play your last college game and help each other build and learn as we take our talents to the next level.

“Man, me and Jalen, we’ve been talking about this, the Senior Bowl, since last year. Now we’re both in it and it’s a dream come true. We still talk about it. It just feels good and even on down time we talk about things we used to do in high school and stuff and reminisce and thank God for how far we’ve come.”

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said last week there will be a lot of NFL teams interested in Jones.

“Velus this year, as both a (kick and punt) returner and a receiver, he took it to a different level,” Nagy said. “He’s what the league is looking for right now. … In terms of what the league is looking for — playmakers, guys who are aggressive when they have the ball in their hands and make things happen, that’s Velus. There’s a lot of support in the league for Velus and not just for us, but league wide. He’s taken a huge jump this year. He was probably a fringe draftable guy coming in (to this season) and now he’s solid draftable. He brings a lot. He’s going to do a lot of return stuff down here and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Detroit Lions use him in the backfield some and let him showcase himself there.”

Jones said his versatility and having played for two programs in two different types of offenses should also help his NFL stock.

“We know the SEC is a minor NFL league with a lot of great talent, going against those great ballers every week,” he said. “It definitely prepares you for moments like this with the competition level. I belong here.

“It’s a blessing and a dream come true to be here. I’ve been coming to this game since I was probably four or five years old and really didn’t miss a beat until I went to college. Just to be in this game is an honor and a blessing and I thank Jim and his staff for bringing me and I’m going to put on my best talents and put on a show for everybody.

“This was my most favorite time of the year growing up, going to the (player) signings; I’m sad we couldn’t have that this year, for the people and the fans. But It’s a dream come true, knowing I’m in these shoes now and I’m ready to put on a show for these kids that look up to me back home.”