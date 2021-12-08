Tennessee WR/KR Velus Jones Jr.

Photo | Courtesy of the University of Tennessee

Former Saraland standout Velus Jones Jr. is returning home to play in this season’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, officials with the all-star game announced last week. Jones, who began his college career at Southern Cal but transferred to Tennessee, is favored by NFL scouts because of his versatility as a receiver and a kickoff- and punt-return specialist. He is having a strong season with the Vols, including a big game against South Alabama in mid-November at Neyland Stadium, and is expected to attract the attention of scouts, coaches and general managers during his week back in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.

Jones, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, is lauded for his speed, quickness, sure hands and route-running skills. This season for Tennessee he has caught 52 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns. He also had one carry for 10 yards. As a kickoff and punt returner, he ranks No. 2 nationally in returns with a 16.0-yard average per return. He also ranks No. 5 nationally in combined kickoff- and punt-return yards with 778, while ranking No. 12 in kickoff returns with an average of 28.1 yards per return.

Jones joins two other local players who will take part in this season’s game on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama campus. South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, a former McGill-Toolen standout, and Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary, who played his prep career at Williamson, have also accepted invitations to play in the game.

Among other players who have recently accepted invitations to take part in the annual college all-star game are Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, formerly of Auburn, who will play at Hancock Whitney Stadium in the LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 18 before returning to town for the Senior Bowl. Georgia will be represented by DB Derion Kendrick, RB James Cook, P/PK Jake Camarda, OL Jamaree Salyer, OL Justin Shaffer and LB Channing Tindall. Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely, Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce and Baylor RB Abram Smith have also been added to the Senior Bowl roster.

No Alabama players have yet been announced for the game.

Senior Bowl officials also made some other recent announcements. Grammy Award-winning group Portugal the Man will play a free concert in Cathedral Square on Friday, Feb 4, the night before the annual all-star game. The concert will follow a players’ parade that will feature Senior Bowl players walking from their hotel on Royal Street to Cathedral Square.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy also noted many of the events associated with the game will return this year; last year’s game was limited to 25 percent capacity at Hancock Whitney Stadium and other events associated with the game had to be canceled because of COVID-19-related precautions.

Practices will be open to the public this year on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1-3. The Senior Bowl Summit is returning this year to the Saenger Theatre, with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit as the moderator of a panel discussion being billed as the “Coaches Tailgate.” Among those expected to participate are Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, Penn State head coach James Franklin, Steve Sarkisian of Texas and, according to Nagy, “hopefully one from Tuscaloosa,” which he said he hopes to have confirmed soon. The summit will also include an NFL coaches panel that Herbstreit will also moderate.

On Game Day at Hancock Whitney Stadium, tailgating will be allowed. College mascots will return this year as well and for the first time, there will be team walks to the stadium, similar to Auburn’s Tiger Walk and Alabama’s Walk of Champions. The Florida A&M band will perform this year, including pregame, halftime and postgame performances.

More than half the tickets have already been sold for the game, Nagy said, noting there are “plenty of $12 and $18 tickets still available.” Ticket information is available at seniorbowl.com.

“You guys [media] gave us a lot of positive rat poison. The rat poison you usually give us is usually fatal. But the rat poison you put out there this week was yummy.” — Alabama head coach Nick Saban following Saturday’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, referring to Alabama being called an underdog in the game.

“Everybody wanted to gain a little respect, and I think maybe we did.” — Saban.

“I love ’em. I appreciate ’em. The outside noise begins now. But we’ve heard it before.” — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart following Saturday’s loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

“We are excited to bring two first-time teams to the LendingTree Bowl. Liberty and Eastern Michigan play an exciting brand of football and this will be a great matchup between two teams that have been very successful over the last five years.” — LendingTree Bowl President Jerry Silverstein in announcing this year’s matchup for the Mobile bowl game.

“That was everything. Obviously, that’s a great front, a great defense, and we knew that coming in. I think they just kept hearing it and hearing it.” — Alabama QB Bryce Young on the play of the offensive line against Georgia’s defensive front.

“He’s a leader for this defense. He’s a leader on this team. I always told him, in big-time games, big-time players make big-time plays. Jordan knew we needed a play and he did a great job making a play and he did a great job finishing.” — Alabama DB DeMarcco Hellams on teammate Jordan Battle.