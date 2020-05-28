U.S Sen. Doug Jones, on Thursday, implored more Alabamians to wear face coverings and practice social distancing in public, as the state reopens and COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

In a video press briefing with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Jones called the nationwide death toll from COVID-19 “stunning,” but praised state officials for trying to reopen the economy safely. Jones said the state needed to reopen when it did, but he urged his constituents to be more careful when going out in public.

“The ‘safely’ part, I’m not sure people are taking seriously,” he told reporters over Facebook live. “Opening up is not inconsistent with what we should be doing to protect others and ourselves. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reopening plan addresses social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks. It’s very important.”

When asked, Jones reiterated that he doesn’t believe states are reopening prematurely.

“I”m not sure it was premature,” he said. “Unfortunately, the public is only listening to the reopening part of this and not listening to public health experts. Opening up is not inconsistent with efforts to stop the spread.”

When it comes to following guidelines and recommendations to help keep those in the community safe, Jones said he understands that some simply don’t want to be told what to do. However, he believes it needs to be a part of everyday life, at least right now.

“If we could just get people used to it,” he said. “If we could do that I think it will be fine.”

As for the wearing of masks and social distancing becoming a political issue, Jones told folks to “please get over it.”

“It is not a political issue,” he said. “People need to understand that their health is dependent upon their neighbors’ health and their neighbors’ health is dependent upon them. It is not (political), it’s your health.”

Harris reported that the state has had more 16,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since mid-March and has recently had a “couple of the highest days” in terms of number of cases with 600 in one day. While some of those new cases can be attributed to more testing, Harris doesn’t think it accounts for all of it.

“As Alabama opens back up, we need people to be more careful than ever,” Harris said. “Now that we do have more people out and about we need to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and practice good hygiene.”

Of the state’s 16,000 total cases, one-third, or about 5,000 have been discovered in the last two weeks, Jones said.

“That shows the virus is still in the community,” he said. “It’s still community spread.”

It’s true that those at higher risk of complications from the virus are seniors, or those who have chronic health issues. However, Harris said Alabama is not a healthy state and so a large number of residents are at an elevated risk.

Harris noted that about half of the nearly 600 deaths in the state were related to nursing homes. He said that isn’t widely reported due to privacy concerns.

Jones called the “cavalier” attitude of those who refuse to take precautions in public “galling.”

“We all have friends and relatives in high-risk categories,” he said.

Instead of laying all of the blame on Republican President Donald J. Trump, the first-term Democratic senator told reporters there was “a lot of blame to go around” when it comes to response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to criticizing the White House’s early response, Jones said he was “disappointed” with the World Health Organization’s early response, as well as China’s handling of the virus.

“A lot has happened to get us where we are in this country,” Jones said.

As for the economic impact of the pandemic, Jones said he believes a second round of stimulus payments would be approved once the House and Senate reconvene. Jones is confident that a version, or parts of a bill he helped introduce, which would allow businesses to keep employees on their payrolls will be part of a second package. He also said he hopes the second round of funding will include a “robust” package for municipal governments.

While Harris said state officials are concerned about a second wave of the virus hitting in the fall or winter, there’s no way to know yet what will happen.

“We tend to see seasonality with other respiratory illnesses,” he said.

Right now, Harris said, there’s no way to tell what health orders might be enacted if and when a second wave of the virus hits.