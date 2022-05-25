Former Mobile Mayor and current District 99 State Rep. Sam Jones will win re-election to the seat after beating Levi Wright Jr. in the Democratic Primary.

“I feel good about (the win),” he said in a phone interview. “There are a lot of issues and a lot of challenges we’ve got to address.”

With no Republican opposition in November’s general election, Jones looks to start his second term in office the way he finished the first, with a focus on improving education.

During the campaign, Jones touted the legislature’s passage of the state’s biggest education budget to date, including raises for teachers.

In addition to education, Jones hopes the legislature can come together on an expansion of Medicare and Medicaid to help Alabamians in rural communities, or those who are uninsured and living in larger communities.

“We’ve tried in the past to expand Medicaid, but we weren’t successful,” he said.

With a super majority of Republicans taking up seats in the legislature, there will have to be some GOP buy-in for a plan to extend government-subsidized healthcare to more people in the state. Jones said he doesn’t know what the outcome of any vote could be in that regard, but he knows his Republican colleagues, especially those representing smaller communities, understand the issue.

“They understand the need for it,” he said. “It’s a real issue to compensate for the hospitals and medical facilities that are closing.”

According to unofficial results, Jones picked up 1,531 votes to Wright’s 292, with 89 percent of precincts reporting.

As of this writing, the Republican race for District 100 was too close to call. Mark Shirey leads with 45 percent of the vote in the race to replace Rep. Victor Gaston. Shirey has 1,709 votes with only 56 percent of the precincts reporting. That race looks poised for a runoff. Joe Piggott and Pete Kupfer have almost identical numbers, with 1,078 and 1,046 votes respectively.