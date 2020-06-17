Band: An Evening with Lisa Zanghi

Date: Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m.

Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., thepeoplesroommobile.com

Tickets: $20; call 251-367-4599

Since opening its doors again, The Peoples Room of Mobile has seen a steady return of its longtime patrons. This weekend, this venue’s listening room environment will be filled with the music of a legendary Azalea City singer-songwriter. For decades, Lisa Zanghi has been spreading her music around the Southeast and beyond. Her intimate performance at The Peoples Room of Mobile will not only be a chance to catch up with Zanghi, but also hear the stories that influenced her songs.

Music icons such as Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt inspired Zanghi to explore her own talents with songwriting. After honing her craft in Mobile in the ’70s and ’80s, Zanghi decided she would give Music City a chance. According to her online bio, she became both a hired gun and an occasional co-songwriter for Doug Stone. After spending life on the road performing with Stone, Zanghi decided to return to Mobile. Since then, locals have been fortunate to experience her music at venues and songwriter festivals along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Zanghi’s performance at The Peoples Room of Mobile will be filled with cuts from albums such as “A Woman Does Too,” “Brighter Days, A Different Side of Me” and “Smilin’ In The Dark.” This prolific singer-songwriter’s catalog is perfect for this unique downtown venue. Zanghi’s buttery vocals are a perfect fit for songs that range from smooth jazz (“How Do I Unlove You”) to lighthearted blues (“Tanqueray”). With decades of experience as a songwriter, the stories behind these songs should be just as interesting as the compositions.