The timing, the situation and the opportunity fell into place for Rodney Jordan in the past few weeks. He was ready to become a high school head football coach, wanted to become a high school head football coach and there was an opportunity to do so.

So, he grasped it.

Jordan, 42, who most recently was offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Eufaula High School, was named head coach at Satsuma, the school announced Thursday. This will be Jordan’s first stint as a head coach.

He has held assistant coaching jobs at several schools, including Mary G. Montgomery, Alma Bryant, Goshen, Elba and Charles Henderson. He is set to arrive in Satsuma soon and begin work with his new team. Satsuma is moving from Class 5A down to Class 4A this season, but it’s not going to be an easy transition with the Gators joining Jackson, St. Michael, Bayside Academy, Orange Beach, T.R. Miller, Escambia County and Wilcox Central.

“Mobile is a place where me and my wife both have friends, we have connections there, so there’s a lot of familiarity with the Gulf Coast,” Jordan said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe. Ed Rigby, Eufaula’s head coach the past four and a half years, recently accepted the same position at Pike Road. With the coaching changes taking place, Jordan said he began assessing his next move when he heard about the opening at Satsuma and applied for the job.

“It’s been a long road to get the head coaching title,” he added. “I chase people, not titles. Nowadays if you look at coaching staffs, there are a lot of titles; being a position coach isn’t always shiny enough. I’ve always been a coach that chased people. Larry Blakeney was my head football coach in college (at Troy) and I learned a lot from him. We’re in the people business, I’m in the people business as far as coaching and being a teacher goes.”

Jordan said during his time at Eufaula, where he served as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, assistant athletics director and strength and conditioning coach, he “found my voice, and I’m ready to be a head coach and it’s time for me to go do it, and I’m excited about the opportunity.”

The Satsuma job became available when Ray Nelson announced he was resigning from the position a few weeks ago. Nelson led the Gators’ program for four seasons, posting an overall record of 15-25. The Satsuma program has struggled in the past, having earned only six playoff appearances in its history — its first season was 1956 — and no playoff victories. It has enjoyed just 17 winning seasons, the last in 2019, Nelson’s second season. The Gators have produced only seven winning region records in school history, six .500 region records and 12 winless region records, the last in 2011.

“Satsuma has been 5A the past five years or so and in my eyes, 4A and 5A are the same level,” Jordan said. “That’s not a drop down in competition. The biggest jump in competition is 5A to 6A. … I’ve coached in 4A and I’ve coached in 5A and all those teams are on the same level. St Michael’s is on the rise. … Then there’s Jackson and T.R. Miller and you’re talking about state championships. At Bayside, Coach [Phil] Lazenby has been there for a long time and there’s others who have been in the region a long time. There’s no step down in competition.

“I’ve known about Satsuma from when I lived in Mobile before and also calling around and talking with different folks that would know about the program and the community. It’s a blue-collar town and I feel like I have been at schools that are similar to Satsuma, and I feel like I’ve gained experience since I’ve moved on from those schools that I can bring to the table. High school football is all about getting the kids in the hallways interested in playing football. And I’ve learned to find a way to make it fun.”

Jordan said he’s ready to test his skills as a head coach.

“I’ve been with Rigby for seven years and three different stops, and I feel like he was my head coach finishing school, I really do,” Jordan said. “He’s a very well-rounded coach and versed in all the many aspects of it, from dealing with people and boosters to the X’s and O’s of it to team management and all that type stuff. So, I really feel I have graduated from the Ed Rigby Finishing School for Head Coaches.”

Jordan becomes the 10th head coach at Satsuma since 1996, including Ronn Lee (now at St. Luke’s), Jeff Kelly (now at Saraland) and Scott Rials (now at Baldwin County). No head coach at Satsuma has exited with a winning record, although the school’s first two seasons led to an overall record of 8-6, including a 7-2 mark in 1957, but the Alabama High School Football Historical Society does not have a head coach listed at the school for those two seasons.

Jordan’s hiring leaves just one head coaching vacancy in the Lagniappe coverage area. Vigor, which won the Class 4A state championship last season and moved up to Class 5A in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s reclassification, is still without a head coach. Markus Cook, a member of last season’s staff, was named interim head coach to lead the program during spring practice, but no final decision has been made by the Mobile County Public School System as to whether he will continue in that role this season or a new coach will be hired.

Nine other schools in the area will have new head football coaches this season — former Vigor head coach John McKenzie at Murphy, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Antonio Coleman at Williamson (interim), Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery, Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s and Josh Harris at Blount.