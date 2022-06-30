Rodney Jordan, 42, who most recently was offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in Eufaula, was named head coach at Satsuma, the school announced on Thursday. This will be Jordan’s first stint as a head coach.

Jordan replaces Ray Nelson, who resigned as the Gators’ head coach after four seasons and a 15-25 record.

He has held assistant coaching jobs at several schools, including at Mary G. Montgomery, Alma Bryant, Goshen, Elba and Charles Henderson. He is set to arrive in Satsuma soon and begin work with his new team. Satsuma is moving from Class 5A to Class 4A this season where it will join Jackson, St. Michael, Bayside Academy, Orange Beach, T.R. Miller, Escambia County and Wilcox Central.

“Mobile is a place where me and my wife both have friends, we have connections there, so there’s a lot of familiarity of the Gulf Coast,” Jordan said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe. Ed Rigby, Eufaula’s head coach the past four and a half years, recently accepted the same position at Pike Road. With the coaching changes taking place, Jordan said he began assessing his next move when he heard about the opening at Satsuma and applied for the job.

“It’s been a long road to get the head coaching title,” he added. “I chase people, not titles. Nowadays if you look at coaching staffs, there are a lot of titles; being a position coach isn’t always shiny enough. I’ve always been a coach that chased people. Larry Blakeney was my head football coach in college and I learned a lot from him. We’re in the people business, I’m in the people business as far as coaching and being a teacher goes.”

Jordan said during his time at Eufaula, where he served as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, assistant athletics director and strength and conditioning coach, he “found my voice, and I’m ready to be a head coach and it’s time for me to go do it and I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Jordan’s hiring leaves just one head coaching vacancy in the Lagniappe coverage area. Vigor, which won the Class 4A state championship last season and moved up to Class 5A in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s reclassification, is still without a head coach. Markus Cook, a member of last season’s staff, was named interim head coach to lead the program during spring practice, but no final decision has been made by the Mobile County Public School System as to whether he will continue in that role this season or a new coach will be hired.

Nine other schools in the area will have new head football coaches this season — former Vigor head coach John McKenzie at Murphy, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Antonio Coleman at Williamson (interim), Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery, Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s and Josh Harris at Blount.





