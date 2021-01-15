Norman Joseph has been named the new head football coach at McGill-Toolen Catholic School. Joseph, who has experience as a coach on the high school and college level and was most recently the offensive coordinator at Catholic High in Baton Rouge, La., was introduced at a 10 a.m. press conference at the school on Friday.

Joseph fills the void left when former McGill head coach Earnest Hill took a job on Kane Wommack’s new staff at South Alabama. Hill, who had a 40-8 record in his four seasons as head coach of the Yellow Jackets, is the Jaguars’ running backs coach.

“This is a tremendous opportunity and all of Team Joseph — my family and I — we are extremely excited to be at McGill-Toolen,” Joseph, 66, said following his introductory press conference. “What an opportunity this is to work in a great school system with all these administrators, players, and I’m looking forward to meeting all the football coaches. I’ve met some of them, but what a tremendous staff.”

Joseph was at Catholic-Baton Rouge last season but in the past he has served as head coach at Belhaven, Louisiana College and Mississippi College. He started the Belhaven program. He has also been an offensive coordinator at Northeastern Louisiana, Southern Miss, San Jose State. Midwestern State and Southeastern Louisiana.

“Here are my four goals that I’ve had through the years, throughout my career as a head coach — I have four major goals,” Joseph said. “I want players to leave with a diploma in their hand, a letter jacket on his back, a (championship) ring on his finger and then one of these next two things: if he doesn’t know Christ, I want him to know Him, and if he does know Christ I want him to come to know Him better.”

Joseph said he believes in the spread offense but how that offense will operate will depend on the skill set of the quarterback running the offense. He noted he hopes the remainder of the coaching staff will remain at the school, citing the program’s success in recent years and saying the coaches currently on board know how to win.

Athletics director Bill Griffin said the school received more than 15 applications for the job, but as the field was narrowed Joseph stood out among those considered for the position. “I assured (the players) that my goal was to find the perfect fit for McGill-Toolen,” he said. “… My criteria was first of all to find a winner, a person who had been successful, and the second was to find a good, God-fearing, moral person for our young men. And third, of the applicants that were available, a person who was able to help (the players) get to the next level and achieve those goals. One person kind of rose to the top, and that was coach Norman Joseph.”

Last season, McGill-Toolen, which dropped to Class 6A after playing in Class 7A competition, posted a 7-3 record and made it to the first round of the state playoffs.