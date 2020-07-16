SUBMITTED — Political newcomer Joshua N. Gammon, 29, announced his campaign recently to run for Fairhope City Council Place 5.

“After much prayer, encouragement from friends and family, and a desire to see our city do what is best, I am announcing with much enthusiasm my candidacy for a seat on the Fairhope City Council,” he said. “I’m running for Fairhope City Council to provide an independent voice focused on controlled growth, conservation, and civility and trust in government.”

The qualifying period for City Council ends July 21, with election day slated for Tuesday, Aug. 25.

“While I won’t pretend to have all the answers, I do believe I will bring a new perspective and fresh approach to the city council,” Gammon said. “Over the coming days and weeks I will make more posts elaborating on the different parts of my platform, and share with you my priorities should I be elected to City Council.”

In 2013, Gammon earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from The George Washington University in Washington, DC. Since then, he has worked in the hospitality industry in various positions.

Gammon and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth A. Gammon, have one son, Isaiah, 1. He and his family are parishioners of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Fairhope. He and his wife enjoy walking with their son on scenic 98, the beaches of the Gulf, and enjoying the shops of downtown.

For more information, visit @joshuaforfairhope on Facebook.