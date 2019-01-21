The suspect accused of killing a Mobile police officer Sunday will be held without bond while his case is investigated, according to a ruling by District Judge Joe Basenberg.



Marco Antonio Perez, 19, made his first appearance in court less than 24 hours after police say he shot and killed officer Sean Tuder near the Peach Place Inn apartment complex on Leroy Stevens Road. Perez was officially charged with capital murder on Jan. 20.



Basenberg determined Perez should be held at Mobile County Metro Jail without bond based on his prior criminal record and the danger he could pose to the community. District Attorney Ashley Rich and Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste both praised Monday’s ruling.



“We are thankful and happy the district attorney’s office was able to convince the court that no bond was the appropriate action in this case,” Battiste said. “We’ve made it through the first hurdle and her office has done a great job in making sure Mr. Perez will remain incarcerated.”



Perez will be arraigned on charges of capital murder and filing a false police report at 8:30 a.m., Jan. 29.

As Lagniappe previously reported, local police have spent the past few weeks searching for Perez after he allegedly faked his own kidnapping and murder in hopes of avoiding federal charges for possession of a stolen firearm and state charges for probation violation.



In 2018, Perez was arrested on separate charges of leaving the scene of an accident, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree burglary. The latter charge was related to a string of vehicle burglaries that included at least 18 car break-ins. Perez was one of three juvenile suspects involved, though he was 18 when adjudicated.



Perez was considered a “youthful offender” and was tried as minor on 12 charges of breaking and entering.

Perez’ mother, Tiffany Perez, was charged with filing a false police report last week after she reported her son missing and later told members of the local media that she’d received text messages claiming that he was “no longer alive.” She has since been released on bond.

Advertisements

Rich identified Perez as “homeless” during a press conference Monday morning, adding he’d spent the last several days “running from police and living in the woods.” She said Perez was a visitor at the complex where Tuder was shot but did not say whom he was visiting.

In addition to capital murder, Perez was also charged with filing a false police report Sunday night in connection to the alleged scheme to fake his own kidnapping.

Rich spoke alongside members of Tuder’s National Guard Unit after Monday’s bond hearing.

“Not only was he serving our community as a police officer, but he was also serving our country because that’s the kind of man he was,” Rich said. “He was a man of service.”







