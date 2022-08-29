Incentives for Mobile Police Department officers can continue without the city also upping the pay for firefighters, a Mobile County Circuit Court judge has ruled.

Judge Michael Windom denied the Mobile Firefighters Association’s request for a temporary restraining order forcing the city to add firefighters to shift incentive pay. Windom has called for a hearing on a pay dispute lawsuit filed by the Mobile Firefighters Association (MFA) against the city of Mobile.

“The judge made the right call,” MFA attorney L.D. Holt said. “Instead of putting a band-aid on it, he wants to hear the issues.”

The Mobile City Council, in March, approved a recommendation from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration to add a 10 percent shift incentive for MPD officers and some dispatchers for obtaining certain certifications. Firefighters were left out and filed suit over it in June, claiming it violated pay parity requirements from the Mobile County Personnel Board.

Following a council meeting in March, Mobile Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste argued the incentive is not considered a raise and is therefore not subject to the same scrutiny because the law refers to step increases and not certifications.

In a phone interview with Lagniappe, Holt said his clients want officers to receive the incentive, they are just asking to be included as well.

“The police officers deserve it, but because of pay parity, so do the firefighters,” he said. “We want the city to stop discriminating against firefighters.”

Windom has set a hearing on the issue for Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.